New York withstand London comeback to retain All-Ireland junior football title

New York celebrate with the trophy following their All-Ireland junior football final victory over London at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

All-Ireland JFC final: New York 0-13 London 0-12

Just like last year, New York emerged with the bare minimum to spare at Croke Park to keep hold of their All-Ireland JFC title.

A point down early in the second half, the holders suddenly came alive with seven of the game’s next eight points to give themselves a vital cushion.

In just the third season since the junior championship was reconstituted in 2022, catering mainly now for overseas teams, New York have contested all three finals and won the last two.

Shay McElligott, part of the side that beat Kilkenny in last year’s decider, struck six points in total; two from frees, two from advanced marks and two more from play.

Gearóid Kennedy impressed at midfield too while Thomas Shalvey’s two points in the 48th and 50th minutes rounded off New York’s burst of scoring and left them five points clear at that stage, 0-13 to 0-8.

They also had an extra man following the 41st minute dismissal of London midfielder Ryan O’Connell for a second booking.

But New York, surprisingly, didn’t score again as London reeled off the game’s last four points, leaving just a point in it at the death before time ran out on their comeback.

London’s Patrick O'Connor and Brian Coughlan of New York during the junior championship final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Both sides were unchanged from their Friday evening semi-final wins in Abbottstown, New York beating All-Britain finalists Warwickshire 0-11 to 0-8 and London taking care of tournament newcomers USGAA 1-8 to 0-10.

Chasing a repeat of last year’s final success, when they beat Kilkenny by a point, New York started brightly and won the opening quarter by 0-4 to 0-1.

London opened up in the second quarter and outscored New York 0-5 to 0-2 in that period to tie it up at the interval, 0-6 apiece.

Rhys Lennon put London ahead shortly after the restart but with seven of the next eight points going New York’s way, the game swung decisively.

McElligott was terrific in this period as was Shalvey who struck two points, leaving London with a mountain to climb.

They almost scaled it too, reeling off the last four points of the game including two from substitute Ryan Kearney.

New York: R Corrigan; P Cronin, P Mathers, S Doheny; I Kavanagh, D Curran, A Traynor; C Shalvey (0-1), G Kennedy (0-2); A Lawlor, D Corridan, T Shalvey (0-2); E Loughran (0-1), B Coughlan (0-1), S McElligott (0-6, 2f, 2m). Subs: L Kennedy for C Shalvey, 41 mins; C O’Connor for Loughran, 56 mins.

London: G McEvoy; E Reilly, P O’Reilly, D Byrne; M Tierney; R McCready, A McGarvey (0-1), D Griffin; R O’Connell, N Maher (0-4, 4f); R Lennon (0-1), R Forde, M Joyce; A McNulty, S Hickey (0-4). Subs: T Waters for McNulty, h/t; R Kearney (0-2) for Joyce, 45; B Rice for Byrne, 45 mins; D Lynch for Maher, 50 mins; C Houlihan for McGarvey, 61 mins.

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan).