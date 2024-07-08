Ten pictures that show how Cork stopped Limerick’s bid for hurling history while creating some of their own

Cork shocked the country by denying Limerick their shot at a historic fifth All-Ireland crown in a row, creating history of their own in returning to the promised land of a final at Croke Park.

Here are the pictures which defined the Rebel County’s day in the sun on the day they dethroned the champions. Cork struck the first major blow in the first half when Brian Hayes, who finished the day with 1-4, found the back of the net with a thunderous finish into the Canal goal.

Cork’s Brian Hayes scores the first goal of the game against Limerick. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Moments later, Hayes thought he had a second. Both on the grass and in the stand, Cork could not hide their frustration when the effort was ruled out for a thrown pass. TV pictures showed the pass was legal.

Cork’s Brian Hayes reacts to referee Thomas Walsh after a goal was disallowed. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

For all their goal threat, it was some defensive heroics in goal which dominated both the official highlights and social media chatter after the game. In that first half, Patrick Collins produced a double save for the ages. Only one of them counted, but still.

Firstly, he came rushing off his line to deny Aaron Gillane, the ball crashing into Collins’s armpit. Then, returning to his feet, he raced to his right-hand side to stop the effort of Séamus Flanagan, despite what must have been a viciously sore armpit. In the end, the referee blew Limerick for over-carrying prior to the second shot, but Collins still saved it anyway.

GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final, Croke Park, Dublin 7/7/2024 Limerick vs Cork Cork's Patrick Collins saves a shott from Aaron Gillane of Limerick Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

After half-time, Cork took over. “Declan Dalton’s long-range shooting took over a second half in which he scored a mile of points,” wrote Malachy Clerkin at Croke Park. Dalton ended up with 0-4.

Cork's Declan Dalton celebrates one of his four points. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

A subplot amidst the chaos was Patrick Horgan’s pursuit of personal glory. He shook off a jittery first period that included a botched 20-metre free to whip five points in the second half. In the process, he reached 700 career points. He only needs to score three in the final to overtake TJ Reid at the top of the all-time scoring charts.

Cork’s Patrick Horgan inched closer to becoming the sports highest scorer of all time. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

As Limerick did what champions do, refuse to go down without the mother of all fights, second-half wides characterised a frustrating display for John Kiely’s side.

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane reacts to hitting a free wide. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Limerick pushed a spent Cork side hard in the dying stages, but the gap was too wide. At the full-time whistle, cue scenes of agony and ecstasy after a historic match came to an end.

Limerick’s goalkeeper Nickie Quaid consoled by manager John Kiely. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill dejected after Cork ended their bid for five All-Irelands in a row. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Cork fans celebrate after victory at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Cork’s goalkeeper Patrick Collins celebrates victory. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho