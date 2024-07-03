Henry Shefflin steps down as Galway hurling manager

Henry Shefflin has stepped down as Galway senior hurling manager.

The Kilkenny great has been in charge of the Tribesmen for the last three seasons, but after a frustrating 2024 campaign Shefflin has decided not to remain at the helm for next year.

Galway GAA chairman Paul Bellew stated:

“On behalf of Galway GAA, I want to place on record our sincere thanks to Henry for the leadership, energy and commitment he has given Galway hurling over the past three seasons. Henry has driven the highest standards possible during his tenure and left a lasting positive impact on our playing group and on Galway hurling. His mentality and will to win remains unmatched and the group will reap the benefits of this.

“Henry has been outstanding to deal with over the last three years and this is reflected in the esteem he is held in by our players, supporters and all involved in Galway GAA.

“We also want to thank and acknowledge the massive contribution of Richie O’Neill, Damien Joyce, Kevin Lally and Eamon O’Shea and the wider background team for their efforts during Henry’s term.”

Shefflin’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after Davy Fitzgerald stepped down as Waterford manager.