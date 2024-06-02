Defensive errors costly yet again as Armagh overwhelm Derry

Armagh 3-17 Derry 0-15

Free-falling Derry, the saga continues.

It was undoubtedly Armagh’s day at Celtic Park but after three consecutive championship defeats for Derry, it is starting to look increasingly unlikely that it will be the Oak Leaf’s year.

Armagh won by 11, and in truth it could have been more as they overwhelmed a lacklustre Derry side who constantly got turned over high up the field and left themselves totally exposed at the back. Sound familiar?

The Derry fans in attendance were made sit through a repeat viewing of what happened against Donegal in April. No lessons were learned in the making of this latest Derry defeat.

On each occasion swarms of Armagh players – in their sleek, all black kit – poured forward towards the green empty spaces where the Derry defence ought to have been, it was like watching history repeat itself.

The sight of Odhran Lynch frantically back-peddling towards his goal has become one of the reccurring images of this year’s championship.

In their last three championship games, Derry have conceded nine goals – three v Armagh, two v Galway and four v Donegal. At the other end, Derry have posted zero majors.

But this loss is the biggest gut punch of the lot because the haemorrhaging of goal chances has clearly not been addressed. In fact, it now seems that opponents target Derry’s defence as a real weakness which can be exploited.

Time and time again, that is exactly what Armagh set out to do. They led 2-8 to 0-6 at half-time having created at least four clear goal-scoring opportunities. Armagh were superb and they deserve huge credit for how they have responded to their Ulster final loss.

They had 12 different scorers here while Derry’s attacking options were limited. Indeed, the depth of Derry’s squad must again be questioned, because despite the momentum being totally against them, Harte only called upon two players to come in from the bench – and one of those was sent off, Ciarán McFaul in the 59th minute.

The game was long up as a contest by that stage, but the sending off – on a yellow and then a black card – summed up their afternoon.

And yet it hadn’t started too badly, with the home side taking an early lead through Emmet Bradley.

Derry's Odhran Lynch endured another difficult day in goal. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

However, the first warning signs of what was to come arrived in the seventh minute when a long direct clearance was patted down to Oisín Conaty, and he took off unimpeded through the heart of the Derry defence. You’ve seen the movie before.

Conaty unleashed a thunderbolt that beat Lynch, but the ball smacked the underside of the crossbar and bounced away to safety for Derry.

In the 13th minute Tiernan Kelly turned over Barry McCambridge and vast swathes of Celtic Park suddenly opened up in front of Armagh. The ball eventually made its way to Ross McQuillan, who had only entered the game moments earlier as a blood sub, but he made no mistake with his finish as he drilled it beyond Lynch, 1-3 to 0-3.

Armagh’s squeeze on Derry’s restarts was causing the home side problems and whenever Lynch was forced long, the visitors capitalised – with Ben Crealey making some huge plays for the Orchard County.

Most of Derry goal chances in the first half were from turnovers and rapid breakaways but they did cause panic in the Oak Leaf square when Rian O’Neill thundered in as a shot by Turbitt dropped short on top of Lynch.

Derry survived that scare but in the 20th minute history repeated itself again as Derry’s aggressive press left them exposed at the back and an uncharacteristic misplaced pass by Brendan Rogers sent Armagh through on a three v one attack.

The only threat to Turbitt was the fact he had too much time to contemplate what to do, as there were two teammates completely unmarked to his left. In the end, he shouldered the responsibility himself, 2-3 to 0-4.

Derry were shell-shocked and at half-time the Armagh fans rose to their feet to clap their team off the field. Derry, who were crowned league champions on March 31st, already looked a beaten docket.

They did score the first three points of the second half but just five minutes after the restart Armagh broke away again but butchered a goal-scoring chance by overcomplicating it with too many passes close to the Derry goal.

Rian O’Neill made no mistake in the 53rd minute though when – directly from a kickout – he raced through and netted Armagh’s third goal, 3-10 to 0-11.

Armagh are now two from two in the All-Ireland group stages. Back on the road.

Derry have lost three on the bounce, the road ahead looking very unclear. One thing which is for certain, though, is that a perceived top three of Dublin, Kerry and Derry is now very much a top two once again.

Armagh: Blaine Hughes; Aaron McKay, Barry McCambridge (0-1), Peter McGrane; Connaire Mackin, Tiernan Kelly (0-2), Aidan Forker (0-1); Rian O’Neill (1-1), Ben Crealey (0-1, one mark); Stefan Campbell, Niall Grimley (0-1), Joe McElroy; Rory Grugan (0-1), Conor Turbitt (1-4, one free, one mark), Oisín Conaty (0-2).

Subs: Ross McQuillan (1-0) for McGrane (blood sub, 10 mins-62 mins), Jason Duffy for Campbell (50 mins), Oisín O’Neill (0-1) for R O’Neill (55 mins), Greg McCabe for Forker (55 mins), Shane McPartlan (0-1) for Crealey (65 mins), Aidan Nugent (0-1, one free) for Turbitt (66 mins), Darragh McMullen for Mackin (72 mins).

Derry: Odhran Lynch; Conor McCluskey, Chrissy McKaigue, Diarmuid Baker (0-1); Donncha Gilmore, Brendan Rogers, Conor Doherty; Conor Glass (0-3, one mark), Emmet Bradley (0-1); Ethan Doherty (0-1), Eunan Mullholland, Paul Cassidy (0-1); Niall Toner, Shane McGuigan (0-7, four frees), Lachlan Murray (0-1).

Subs: Ciarán McFaul for E Bradley (42 mins), Declan Cassidy for Toner (46 mins).

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)