RTÉ announce schedule of live GAA matches for next five months

RTÉ will broadcast the Munster hurling championship game between Clare and Limerick on Sunday, April 21st. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

RTÉ has released its championship schedules for the coming months. Coverage begins on Sunday week, April 7th, with the Ulster football championship fixture between Cavan and Monaghan and runs until the All-Ireland camogie final on August 11th.

Half of the Munster hurling championship will be available free to air, including All-Ireland champions Limerick’s first two matches, beginning with the eagerly awaited clash with neighbours Clare – the fixture that last year created controversy when shown exclusively live by the GAAGO streaming service.

The schedule also includes the required broadcasts of all six provincial finals as well as the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

There will be live coverage of both All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals on June 22nd and although not included in the RTÉ press release, the GAA confirmed that the station will, as last year, be broadcasting two All-Ireland football quarter-finals on the weekend of June 29th-30th, with the other two on GAAGO.

Fixtures

Sunday, April 7th – Ulster SFC: Monaghan v Cavan, St Tiernach’s Park 4.0.

Sunday, April 14th – Leinster SFC: Dublin v Meath/Longford, Croke Park/Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 4.30.

Saturday, April 20th – Ulster SFC: Derry v Donegal, Celtic Park, 6.15.

Sunday, April 21st – Munster SHC: Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park 2.0. Connacht SFC: Mayo/New York v Roscommon, Dr Hyde Park 4.0.

Sunday, April 28th – Leinster SHC: Galway v Kilkenny, Pearse Stadium 2.0; Munster SHC: Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds 4.0.

Sunday, May 5th – Munster SFC final: Venue tba 1.45; Connacht SFC final: Pearse Stadium, Salthill 4.0

Sunday, May 12th – Leinster SFC final: Croke Park 1.45; Ulster SFC final: St Tiernach’s Park, Clones 4.0

Sunday, May 19th – Munster SHC: Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park 2.0; Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium 4.0.

Sunday, May 26th – Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park or Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, Salthill 2.0; Munster SHC: Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds or Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4.0.

Sunday, June 2nd – All-Ireland SFC first round x 2, venues tba, 2.0 and 4.0.

Saturday, June 8th – Leinster SHC final: Croke Park 5.0; Joe McDonagh Cup final: venue tba, 3.30.

Sunday, June 9th – Munster SHC final: venue tba 4.0.

Sunday, June 17th – All-Ireland SFC third round x 2, venues and times tba.

Saturday, June 22nd – All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals x 2, venue tba, 1.15 and 3.15.

Sunday, June 23rd – Tailteann Cup semi-finals, venue tba, 2.0 and 4.0.

Saturday/Sunday, June 29th/30th – All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Saturday, July 6th – All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final; All-Ireland SHC semi-final, venues and times tba

Sunday; July 7th – All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final, All-Ireland SHC semi-final, venues and times tba.

Saturday, July 13th – Tailteann Cup final: Croke Park 3.0 and All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Croke Park 5.30.

Sunday, July 14th – All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Croke Park 4.0.

Sunday, July 21st – All-Ireland SHC final: Croke Park 3.30.

Saturday, July 27th – All-Ireland senior camogie semi-finals: venues and times tba.

Sunday, July 28th – All-Ireland SFC final: Croke Park 3.30.

Sunday, August 11th – All-Ireland senior, intermediate and camogie finals, venues and times tba.