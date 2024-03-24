Down too strong for Clare as they set up decider against Westmeath

Danny Magill celebrates with Pat Havern after scoring Down's third goal during the Allianz Football League Division Three game against Clare at Páirc Esler. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

NFL Division Three: Down 3-15 Clare 1-10

The pressure was on both Down and Clare coming into this last Division Three fixture in Páirc Esler, with a win for the visitors enough for promotion while a draw would suffice for the home side.

The crowds came out in numbers in anticipation of a mighty battle, but Clare went out with a whimper in the end as Conor Laverty’s men secured a comprehensive 3-15 to 1-10 victory to top the table and book a meeting with Westmeath in Croke Park next Saturday for the league final.

The killer blow for Clare was two goals in quick succession for Down midway through the second half, and they cruised to victory after that.

Down got off to a flying start, with a goal and two points within seven minutes.

READ MORE

The goal arrived on six minutes when Kilcoo’s Ryan Johnston picked out his inrushing clubmate Ceilum Doherty, whose shot was on target but was palmed away by Clare goalkeeper Stephen Ryan. The rebound fell straight back to Doherty however, and he made no mistake at the second time of asking.

Clare replied with a goal of their own when they went on the break three minutes later, Aaron Griffin cutting inside and beating his marker Peter Fegan before firing to the net.

That might have signalled a battle in the making but Down kept their noses in front despite debutant John McGovern being black carded on 27 minutes just after he came on as a sub. But Clare failed to make use of the numerical advantage and Down led 1-7 to 1-4 at the break.

Traded scores between Clare’s Ciarán Downes and Down’s Liam Kerr kept the three-point margin intact after the restart. Then Daniel Guinness had the ball in the Clare net but it was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Pat Havern converted the resulting free and after the same player hit another from play the home side were awarded a penalty for a foul on Guinness that Odhrán Murdock duly dispatched. Seconds later Murdock set up Danny Magill for Down’s third goal and that was essentially that.

Down led 3-10 to 1-5 and with the sting gone out of the game they kept the scoreboard ticking over to win 3-15 to 1-10 in the end.

DOWN: J O’Hare; P Fegan, R McEvoy, C Doherty (1-2); M Rooney (0-1), P Laverty, D Guinness (0-1); J Flynn, O Murdock (1-0, pen); D Magill (1-2), L Kerr (0-3), R Johnston (0-1); F McElroy, P Havern (0-5, 0-3f), J Guinness.

Subs: J McGovern for J Guinness (19 mins); O Savage for McGovern (39); S Annett for McElroy (58); C Francis for Rooney (64); R Magill for Kerr (67).

CLARE: S Ryan (0-1); M Doherty, R Lanigan, M Garry; I Ugweru, A Sweeney, D Walsh; B McNamara, G Murray; E McMahon (0-1, f), C Downes (0-4, 0-3f), D Coughlan (0-1); C Rouine, A Griffin (1-0), C Murray.

Subs: J McCann for C Murray (h-t); M McInerney (0-2) for G Murray (55 mins); T Kelly for Sweeney (58); D O’Donnell (0-1, f) for McMahon (61); S Griffin for A Griffin (64).

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath).