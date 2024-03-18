Oisín Mullin extends AFL stay by signing two-year extension with Geelong Cats

Oisín Mullin has signed a contract extension to stay with Geelong in the AFL. Photograph: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Oisín Mullin has signed a contract extension with AFL outfit Geelong, which will keep the former Mayo footballer with the Cats until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Mullin, who was voted GAA young footballer of the year in 2020 and 2021, joined Geelong on a rookie contract for the 2023 season and his impressive maiden campaign has seen him offered a fresh deal by the club.

The 24-year-old played six games in 2023 and although he did not feature in Geelong’s 2024 first round fixture against St Kilda last weekend, Mullin will be part of the club’s plans for the foreseeable future.

“We acknowledge how courageous and brave the decision Oisín made to move to Australia, he has positively embedded himself into our football program and we are extremely happy with his development,” said Geelong’s general manager, Andrew Mackie.