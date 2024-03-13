Mayo’s Danielle Caldwell critical of lack of double header fixtures

Mayo footballer Danielle Caldwell during the launch of the John West Féile 2024 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mayo’s Danielle Caldwell believes fixture makers could be doing more to facilitate double headers involving men and women’s intercounty teams.

On three occasions this season Mayo’s women and men’s senior football sides faced the same county opposition on the same weekend but none of the games were paired together.

On Saturday, January 27th, Liam McHale’s Mayo women’s team played Galway at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe. The following afternoon Kevin McStay’s Mayo men’s side faced Galway at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

Then on Saturday, February 3rd, the Mayo men’s team hosted Dublin at MacHale Park in Castlebar, while on the Sunday the women’s team played their Dublin counterparts in Ballina.

Two weeks after that, on Saturday, February 17th, the Mayo women’s team played Kerry in Killarney at 2.30 while McStay’s side faced Kerry in Tralee at 7.30 that same evening.

“This year, there have been so many opportunities for double headers with Mayo alone – Galway, Kerry and Dublin could have been double headers,” says Caldwell.

“Obviously someone in the LGFA is making these fixtures on the same weekends, same dates, but they’re not being facilitated. I don’t know the reasoning why they’re not.”

Caldwell believes two of the key areas to address for those driving the integration process is increasing the number of double headers and also allowing women the same level of access to training equipment.

“Just to be able to have the same facilities that the men are getting, gym facilities, training facilities,” adds Caldwell. “And even on matchday, why shouldn’t we be in the big stadiums too?

“Also, can’t see it, can’t be it, but if we have those double headers that would facilitate being seen, which would get our numbers up, which would then bring revenue. They’re my two main things: facilities and double headers.”

Mayo host Armagh in Ballina this Sunday needing to win their remaining two fixtures if they are to challenge for a place in the league final, but they are also aware of what a pair of defeats could mean. Mayo have seven points – Galway, Waterford and Cork are below them in the Division One table, all on three points.

“We do need to win the two games to finish top two. I know a lot of counties would be looking at it like they want to win it, but if we avoid going down we’d be happy enough.

“Our first priority is to be safe so we definitely need to win one out of the next two games which would be our main priority.”

And Caldwell, who took up Gaelic football at 13, has been enjoying life under McHale. This is the former Mayo player’s first year at the helm of the county’s senior women’s football team.

“I suppose his main thing is that we express ourselves and enjoy our football, which I think is coming through on the pitch. And then obviously he’s very attack-minded so he wants us to just play what’s in front of us and attack. We’re trying to become an attacking team and it’s been enjoyable.”

Caldwell was speaking at the announcement of John West’s ninth year sponsoring Féile. In 2023, some 402 teams, comprising 9,000 players, competed in the tournament, which has been in existence since 1971.