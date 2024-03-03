First-half goal spree gives Galway victory over struggling Monaghan

National Football League Division One: Monaghan 0-14 Galway 3-12

This is a snap reaction, full report to follow ...

Not for the first time Monaghan are walking the plank of Division One football, a fourth successive defeat, this time at the hands of Galway, leaving Vinny Corey’s team fighting for survival.

Three goals towards the end of the first half effectively decided this game in Galway’s favour, lifting them out of the relegation zone with Dublin and Kerry still to play.

First quarter: Both teams enjoyed lengthy possession early on but struggled to convert, before Dessie Ward opened the scoring on six minutes. Robert Finnerty’s free tied it up, Rory Cunningham edged Galway in front, with Jack McCarron’s mark levelling things again on 17 minutes. Monaghan 0-2, Galway 0-2.

Second quarter: Slowly and then suddenly it all changed, Finnerty and Michael Hamill exchanging points, McCarron’s free briefly putting Monaghan back in front, before Galway went on their three-goal spree.

The first, on 27 minutes, fell to Cathal Sweeney, who pounced on a breaking ball and rifled home from short range; the second, on 31 minutes, was deftly finished by Cunningham, after Finnerty’s free came off the upright; the third, on 37 minutes, came out of the proverbial nowhere, Johnny Heaney’s sideline contested by Cein Darcy, before John Maher ran in to boot the ball into the net.

In between, Monaghan did get three points back, including a second from Hamill, but also lost Andrew Woods to a black card (on 30 minutes) and went into the break six points in front. Monaghan 0-7, Galway 3-4.

Third quarter: Michael Bannigan fired back with another one for Monaghan, before John Daly punched over his first for Galway. As the game tightened up, Conor McManus was called into the action on 50 minutes, Dessie Ward and later Conor McCarthy then bringing Monaghan’s tally to 10. Monaghan 0-10, Galway 3-6.

Fourth quarter: Galway eased further ahead, a mark and two frees from replacement Cillian O Curraion extending the lead to nine points. Conor McCarthy got one back for Monaghan, McManus later adding a free, but there was no clawing back on that three-goal spree from Galway. Monaghan also finished with 11 wides. Monaghan 0-14, Galway 3-12.

MONAGHAN: D McDonnell; R Wylie, K Lavelle, T McPhillips; K O’Connell, K Duffy (capt), R O’Toole (0-1); M McCarville, D Hughes; D Ward (0-2), M Branigan (0-2, one free, one mark), M Hamill (0-2); A Woods, J McCarron (0-4, two frees, one mark), C McNulty. Subs: C McCarthy (0-2) for Woods (46 mins), Conor McManus (0-1, a free) for McNulty (50 mins), D Garland for O’Connell (54 mins), Jason Irwin for Bannigan (64 mins), K Loughran for Ward (66 mins).

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, S Mulkerrin; D McHugh, J Daly (capt) (0-1) D O Flaherty; C Darcy, J Maher (0-1); J Heaney, S Kelly, C Sweeney (1-0); R Finnerty (0-2, both frees), N Daly, R Cunningham (1-3). Subs: J Glynn for Mulkerrin (27 mins), L O Conghaile for Finnerty (half-time, injured), C O Curraoin (0-5, four frees, one mark) for Darcy (47 mins) K Molloy for Heaney (50 mins), P Egan for Sweeney (66 mins)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).