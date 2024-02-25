Kilkenny’s third-quarter barrage turns the tables on Offaly at Nowlan Park

Adam Screeney of Offaly watches his shot go over the bar during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A match against Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

NHL Division 1A: Kilkenny 1-26 Offaly 1-19

A dominant second-half display proved crucial as Kilkenny got the better of Leinster neighbours Offaly at UPMC Nowlan Park.

The final seven-point losing margin probably doesn’t do the Offaly performance justice as they were more than competitive for the majority of the 70-plus minutes of action.

Eight first-half points from Eoghan Cahill, as well as decent showings from Jason Sampson, Charlie Mitchell and Dan Ravenhill certainly gives big hope to the future of Offaly hurling, even if they’ll be disappointed the lead evaporated in the second period.

In the end it was a second-half goal from Eoin Cody and a six-point tally from Adrian Mullen that helped the Cats get out of a difficult situation that saw them trailing by six at the break (0-14 to 0-8).

The wind played a huge role in how the game transpired. It was at Offaly’s back in the opening period and they definitely made it pay on the scoreboard.

The third quarter was where the game essentially turned in Kilkenny’s favour as the Cats outscored Johnny Kelly’s side 0-10 to 0-1 and began to exert a degree of dominance as they launched attack after attack towards the city end of Nowlan Park.

Cody’s goal arrived shortly afterwards to give the Noresiders a 1-18 to 0-15 lead but they arguably should have added a few more with Offaly stopper Mark Troy in fine form.

Kilkenny didn’t run away with the game either and an Offaly goal from Charlie Mitchell kept a more than respectable look on the scoreboard come the final whistle.

Despite the decent display Offaly now look destined for a relegation playoff, while Kilkenny can now look ahead to a top of the table clash with Clare in two weeks’ time.

KILKENNY: D Brennan (0-1, free); M Butler, C Delaney, T Walsh; D Blanchfield (0-1), D Corcoran, S Murphy (0-1); P McDonald, M Carey; A Mullen (0-6), C Kenny, J Donnelly (0-2); B Drennan (0-11, 0-8f, 0-2 65s), L Blanchfield, E Cody (1-1).

Subs: W Walsh (0-1) for McDonald (26 mins), M Keoghan for W Walsh (57), T Clifford (0-1) for L Blanchfield (60), K Blanchfield (0-1) for Kenny (62), P Moylan for Carey (66).

OFFALY: M Troy; C King, B Conneely, S Bourke; J Sampson (0-1), C Kiely (0-1), K Sampson; D Ravenhill (0-2), D Nally; E Cahill (0-10, 0-9f), E Kelly (0-1), J Clancy (0-1); A Screeney (0-1), B Duignan, C Mitchell (1-2).

Subs: D Bourke for Kiely (26 mins), P Delaney for Clancy (43), O Kelly for Nally (55), D Maher for Ravenhill (65).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).