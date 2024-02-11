Dublin snatch win following heartbreaking Antrim error in stoppage time

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B: Antrim 1-19 Dublin 1-20

It was heartbreak for Antrim at Corrigan Park on Sunday as a mistake from goalkeeper Tiernan Smyth in stoppage time proved fatal as Dublin came away with a win.

Trailing by one in stoppage time, Seán Gallagher sent in a shot for a point that was taken down by Antrim goalkeeper Tiernan Smyth but he would miss his subsequent pick-up as the ball just crossed his own line for a goal that would ultimately prove decisive.

It was cruel luck on Smyth and his team-mates who had been the better side in the second period and led by one at that stage, but again luck deserted them as they came up empty-handed.

Aided by the breeze on a sunny afternoon, Dublin were quicker out of the traps with Colin Currie pointing them into a lead from a free within the opening minute.

The Dubs had an impressive spread of scorers with their first six attacks yielding points from as many scorers, while Antrim had three Conal Cunning frees to show.

Niall McKenna notched the first from play for the Saffrons with Currie replying, but the hosts were now settled and drew level at 0-7.

Dublin replied with three of their own, but on 25 minutes, the impressive Ryan McGarry delivered long to his Dunloy clubmate Cunning who rose to fetch, turn and bury to the net.

He would add a point from play to edge Antrim ahead, but Dublin closed the half well to lead 0-13 to 1-8 with Currie ending the half as he started from a free in a half that saw 10 different names on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Burke added to the lead after the break, but Antrim began to take over with three from Cunning and another from Scott Walsh edging them ahead for the first time.

They kept their foot on the gas and even when the Dubs hit three in a row to level, they pushed on further with Fred McCurry and debutant Joseph McLaughlin on target.

McLaughlin would hit the side-netting from a late goal chance as Dublin got back on terms again, but it looked to be Antrim’s day when Cunning put them in the lead late on.

However, then came the decisive moment that Smyth will want to forget and while Aaron Bradley pulled one back for Antrim in added time, it would prove to be the last act as Dublin escaped with the win.

ANTRIM: T Smyth; S Rooney, R McCloskey, P Burke (0-1); C Boyd, R McGarry, S Walsh (0-2); E Campbell (0-1), N O’Connor; R McMullan (0-1), A O’Brien, N McKenna (0-1); C Cunning (1-10, 0-6f, 0-1 65), J McLaughlin (0-1), F McCurry (0-1). Subs: R McAteer for R McMullan (61), P Duffin for S Rooney (64), A Bradley (0-1) for J McLaughlin (68), C McGarry for A O’Brien (70+2)

DUBLIN: S Brennan; R Smith (0-1), P Smyth, J Bellew; D Power, C Donohoe (0-1), D Gray; C Burke (0-2), B Hayes (0-3); F Whitely (0-2), C Currie (0-3f), S Currie (0-1); D Ó Dúlaing (0-1), C O’Sullivan (0-5, 3f), P Crummey (0-1). Subs: D Purcell for C Currie (44), S Gallagher for D Power (44), L Murphy for D Ó Dúlaing (57), J Malone for P Crummey (66)

REFEREE: C Flynn (Westmeath)