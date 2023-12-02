O’Loughlin Gaels stage late rally against Na Fianna to claim Leinster title

Leinster SHC final: O’Loughlin Gaels 0-22 Na Fianna 1-18

O’Loughlin Gaels staged a late rally at Croke Park to break Na Fianna’s hearts and claim a third Leinster senior hurling club title.

Na Fianna, appearing in a first ever provincial club hurling final, were superb in the second half of this decider and from the moment of Seán Currie’s 39th minute goal the Dublin champions did not trail until Mark Bergin’s free just as the clock reached the end of normal time.

On a bitterly cold December evening, Bergin showed he had ice in his veins to nail that match-winning free from a tricky position hugging the Hogan Stand sideline out beyond the 45-metre line.

Paddy Deegan was outstanding for O’Loughlin Gaels, and it was his leadership more than anything that kept the Kilkenny champions in contention during stages of the game when Na Fianna were in the ascendancy.

Deegan scored 0-5 from centre back, three during the second half, and he was also inspirational winning possession in defence, cutting out Na Fianna attacks and bursting out with the ball.

Time and time again, from a forest of bodies, it was Deegan who emerged with the sliotar in hand – including a crucial break from a ruck in the 64th minute at a stage when Na Fianna needed possession. Deegan took the ball out from defence and ultimately won a sideline. Na Fianna never managed another sight at goal.

O’Loughlin Gaels Paddy Deegan and Na Fianna's Colin Currie. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

“Five points from centre back in a game as tight as that, it’s a fair return,” said O’Loughlin Gaels manager Brian Hogan of Deegan.

“Paddy is the leader of the group in so many ways, we are lucky we have so many leaders but Paddy is to the fore there, he is the heart and soul of the team in a lot of ways.”

It is the first piece of silverware O’Loughlin Gaels have picked up at Croke Park – their previous two provincial triumphs took place in Portlaoise (2003) and Carlow (2011).

“The last and only time we were in Croke Park I was playing (2011 All-Ireland club final) and that is probably the biggest disappointment of my career,” added Hogan. “So it’s a very special occasion to win here today.”

They will play the Ulster champions in an All-Ireland semi-final now in two weeks.

Na Fianna – despite only claiming a maiden Dublin title this year – might well look back on this as a missed opportunity.

The Currie brothers – Seán and Colin – were central to their attacking play, former Limerick player Brian Ryan bossed the midfield battle and Liam Rushe showed all his experience in defence.

However, Na Fianna lacked composure at some crucial moments. They had 10 wides to O’Loughlin’s eight and were never able to push the gap out beyond two points at any stage after the goal, which at the time edged them 1-12 to 0-13 in front.

O’Loughlin Gaels had led 0-11 to 0-9 at half-time, thanks largely to the free-taking of their captain, Bergin, who led by example in that opening period during which he scored seven points.

At the other end of the field, the Currie brothers were linking well and they helped dig out a chance late on for Ryan to pop over the last score of the half.

Colin Currie registered the first two points of the second half, the first from a free and the second from play, which was set up by his brother.

In the 39th minute Colin turned provider, setting Seán through on goal and he smacked the ball beyond Stephen Murphy, 1-12 to 0-13.

O’Loughlin Gaels players celebrate with the O’Neill Cup. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

O’Loughlin Gaels replied immediately with a point by Conor Heary and the remainder of the game played out with the sides trading blows – either with the teams level or Na Fianna marginally in front.

AJ Murphy scored a superb over the shoulder point to put Na Fianna two ahead in the 46th minute but within moments Deegan had surged up the field and responded with a point of his own.

Colin Currie scored an outrageous point from almost the front row of the Hogan Stand late on and in the moment it felt like the kind of inspirational score that could help carry a team over the line. But minutes later Deegan found himself unmarked and Jordan Molloy spotted the opportunity. Another Deegan point followed.

Murphy made it 1-18 to 0-20 in the 58th minute but when sub Luke Hogan brought O’Loughlin Gaels level it seemed extra-time might be on the cards, until Owen Wall won a free in the closing seconds of normal time and Bergin made no mistake.

Na Fianna emptied themselves in search of an equaliser in injury-time, but they were unable to get another shot at goal and from a series of scrappy, messy battles for possession O’Loughlin Gaels kept coming out with the ball.

“We’re absolutely devastated, yeah,” admitted Na Fianna manager Niall O Ceallacháin. “This year has been huge for our club, we won our first ever Dublin senior hurling championship.

“But as soon as we had that won we absolutely targeted this and felt we could do it but unfortunately fell short. But overall we would be very proud of the lads and the year they put in.”

O’Loughlin Gaels: Stephen Murphy; Tony Forristal, Huw Lawlor, Mikey Butler; David Fogarty (0-2), Paddy Deegan (0-5), Jordan Molloy; Jack Nolan (0-1), Cian Loy (0-1); Conor Heary (0-1), Mark Bergin (0-11, nine frees), Eoin O’Shea; Owen Wall, Paddy Butler, Seán Bolger. Subs: Luke Hogan (0-1) for P Butler (26 mins); Conor Kelly for Loy (49 mins); Jamie Ryan for Nolan (54 mins)

Na Fianna: Jonathan Tracey; Seán Burke, Conor McHugh, Diarmuid Clerkin; Paul O’Dea, Liam Rushe, Kevin Burke; Brian Ryan (0-3), Peter Feeney; John Tierney (0-1), Ciarán Stacey, Mícheal Murphy; Colin Currie (0-11, eight frees, on 65), AJ Murphy (0-2), Seán Currie (1-1). Subs: Donal Ryan for O’Dea (13 mins); Shane Barrett for Feeney (47 mins); Seán Baxter for Stacey (53 mins); Gavin King for Tierney (60 mins)

Referee: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath)