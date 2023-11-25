Kilkenny champions O’Loughlin Gaels hold firm to make Leinster final

Leinster club hurling semi-final: O’Loughlin Gaels 0-17 Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-12

Kilkenny champions O’Loughlin Gaels held firm in the end to take a comfortable victory in this AIB Leinster hurling semi-final on Saturday afternoon in Tullamore.

By half-time they looked fairly unassailable, leading 0-10 to 0-3, but to the credit of their Offaly opponents, Kilcormac-Killoughey, the second half was far more vigorously contested.

Ultimately though, Kilcormac couldn’t unlock a powerful O’Loughlin’s defence. Their route to scores in the previous round had come through the physical dominance of James Gorman at full forward but after a lively opening when he scored a good point, pickings became slim in the company of Kilkenny’s All-Star full back, Huw Lawlor.

Young Adam Screeney had played very well off Gorman but he had another All-Star, Mikey Butler, for company and in any event was not getting much in the way of serviceable ball.

The signs were ominous from an early stage. Although Kilcormac scrapped away to keep it level at 0-2 each in the opening minutes, their forwards were rarely in the game in the first half.

O’Loughlins helped keep things on an even keel by missing a couple of chances to go clear in the first quarter but their ability to win the ball in defence and a strong running game through the centre created a succession of opportunities.

They also had clear superiority on the restarts and by the break they had 0-10 scored and as many missed chances.

As the club that broke Ballyhale’s stranglehold on Kilkenny, O’Loughlin’s have a tough act to follow but they are a decent side in their own right. Two All-Stars in the full-back line were always going to complicate the opposition’s direct game but Paddy Deegan is another intercounty hurler, at centre back.

They were also full of movement, breaking tackles with ease and getting Eoin O’Shea and Conor Heary on to ball which opened up space and opportunity even if the finishing wasn’t all that could be desired.

Any club with ambitions needs also needs an efficient free-taker and captain Mark Bergin is usually a model of consistency. His failure to convert four placed balls was uncharacteristic but he was accurate in the opening stages, as O’Loughlins pushed ahead.

O’Loughlin Gaels' Mark Bergin celebrates. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

For a team with a reputation for attacking play, Kilcormac were unable to get any great traction in the first half. They didn’t help themselves with some poor shooting – a team that’s under pressure needs to be more economical when chances arise. Charlie Mitchell, who played well in the second half for 0-3 from play, for instance saw a shot come back off the post in the 15th minute only for O’Loughlin’s to strike hard on the counter with O’Shea putting them 0-5 to 0-2 ahead.

Owen Wall and Seán Bolger were lively and menacing at corner forward and contributed 0-3 from lay between them. Kilcormac struggled to keep tabs on their opponents, who regularly ghosted past their markers into space, as when O’Sullivan got free in the 24th minute to set up one of Wall’s points.

O’Loughlin’s manager Brian Hogan was unhappy that his team went nearly 10 minutes before half-time without a score but so did their opponents, who needed to channel their performance in Wexford two weeks previously when they transformed themselves and the game after half-time against Naomh Éanna.

In fairness to them, they gave it a go. Jack Screeney, his brother Adam and Mitchell bounded out of the traps and had three shaved off the 0-3 to 0-10 interval deficit in the first five minutes of the resumption. Wing back David Fogarty got one back for the Kilkenny champions and so the pattern was set.

Kilcormac got the margin down but they couldn’t stop answering fire. They did improve – the defence got tighter, as when Oisín Mahon got a tremendous block in on O’Shea in the 36th minute – but not by enough to swing the contest. A key influence was how well their attack was contained. It was always likely that they would need goals to really open up the match.

That never threatened, as Lawlor and Deegan competed so strongly under aerial threat and the other defenders were alert to anything that broke.

Mitchell cut the margin to two, 0-11 to 0-9 at the end of the third quarter and Adam Screeney’s free on the hour did likewise at 0-14 to 0-12 but the gap shrank no farther.

In fact, the winners pulled away in injury-time, shooting three unanswered points, two from Bergin including the final score of the match and another from Heary.

Overall, the crowd of around 3,500 were reasonably well entertained by Kilcormac’s battling second half, which they won by two points, but they never pushed it to the stage where the comeback had serious momentum. O’Loughlin’s had done enough to reach the provincial final, which takes the club to Croke Park in a week’s time.

O’LOUGHLIN GAELS: S Murphy; T Forristal, H Lawlor, M Butler; D Fogarty (0-1), P Deegan, J Molloy (0-1); J Nolan, C Loy (0-1); C Heary (0-1), M Bergin (capt; 0-7, six frees), E O’Shea (0-1); O Wall (0-1), P Butler (0-1), S Bolger (0-1).

Subs: C Kelly for Butler (half-time), L Hogan for O’Shea (38 mins), J Ryan for Nolan (59 mins).

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY: C Slevin (capt); T Spain, O Mahon, B Kavanagh; J Quinn, C Kiely (0-2, one free, one 65), E Grogan; C Spain, D Kilmartin; Leigh Kavanagh, C Mahon, J Screeney (0-1); C Mitchell (0-3), J Gorman (0-1), A Screeney (0-5, all frees).

Subs: T Geraghty for C Mahon (51 mins), Lochlainn Kavanagh for Gorman (55 mins), T Guinan for Leigh Kavanagh (55 mins), J Mahon for B Kavanagh (59 mins), G Healion for Mitchell (63 mins).

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin).