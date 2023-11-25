Emmet Bradley’s late winner secures Glen’s spot in Ulster club final

Ulster club SFC semi-final: Glen 0-10 Naomh Conaill 1-6

Reigning champions Glen will appear in a third successive Ulster senior Club final after Emmet Bradley’s brilliant winner four minutes into injury time finally broke the resolve of Donegal’s Naomh Conaill in Healy Park.

Malachy O’Rourke’s team went into the semi-final as strong favourites, but were made to fight for every inch after John O’Malley’s early second-half penalty threatened to set up an upset. Yet even after AJ Gallagher’s 63rd minute point seemed to have sent the game to extra-time, the Derry champions still found a way, Bradley’s brilliant 45-metre effort the last kick of a semi-final that finally caught fire in the final quarter.

Bradley’s left foot produced as score worthy of winning any championship game to ensure Glen will meet the winners of Trillick versus Scotstown tomorrow

Glen: Connlan Bradley, Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville, Eunan Mulholland, Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Cathal Mulholland (0-2), Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley (0-3, two frees), Ethan Doherty, Danny McDermott, Tiarnan Flanagan, Alex Doherty, Danny Tallon, Conleth McGuckian (0-3).

Subs: Jody McDermott for D McDermott (inj), 23mins, Stevie O’Hara (0-1) for A Doherty, 53mins.

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath, Eoin Waide, AJ Gallagher (0-1), Ultan Doherty, Kevin McGettigan, Anthony Thompson, Ethan O’Donnell (0-1), Leo McLoone, Ciaran Thompson (0-3), Brendan McDyer (0-1), Odhran Doherty, Eunan Doherty, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Charles McGuinness, John O’Malley (1-0, penalty).

Subs: Keelan McGill for J O’Malley, 52mins.

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).