Eoin Cody optimistic TJ Reid will be back again for Kilkenny

After winning an All-Star at 36, the oldest award winner in 40 years, the consensus is that the veteran forward still has a lot to offer. Photograph: Inpho/Bryan Keane

Initial indications are that Kilkenny’s TJ Reid, who won his seventh All-Star last week on his 36th birthday, will continue for another season, according to his club and county team-mate Eoin Cody on Thursday.

“From what I’m aware of, so far anyway, he is,” said Cody when asked if it was fair to say that Reid would be back. “Look, they don’t be telling us. Everyone is to themselves. Those decisions are made on their own. With the two boys, Pádraig (Walsh) and Richie (Hogan), they kept it to themselves.

“They made the decision ultimately and they told us an hour or two before they announced it or whatever. I don’t know. I hope he does. He’s 36 now and has a wife and kid at home but whatever he does and whatever he decides to do, I’m 100 per cent behind him.”

Walsh and Hogan announced their intercounty retirements at the end of the championship season, which saw Kilkenny lose to Limerick in the All-Ireland final.

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” according to Cody. “To win an All-Star at 36 just sums up the man. I know Cluxton’s doing it – it’s crazy what he’s done – but out the field, for TJ to still be performing at the level he is and with the club this year, I think he excelled this year.

“It’s probably the best he’s performed in a number of years with the club. I hope he comes back. He definitely has a lot more to offer to Kilkenny hurling.”

*Eoin Cody was speaking as an AIB ambassador at the launch of the campaign to promote the GOAL Mile in GAA clubs this Christmas.