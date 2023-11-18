GAA Club previews: A busy weekend in store with the club provincial semi-finals

Saturday

Club provincial semi-finals

Connacht SFC

Corofin (Galway) v Ballina Stephenites (Mayo), Pearse Stadium, 2.0 [Live RTÉ 2] – The much-reviled Mayo final was in contrast to the entertaining Galway equivalent in which outgoing champions Moycullen were defeated by a Corofin team with seven of the previous 10 titles and a handful of All-Irelands for good measure. Once more, the Galway club is on the move, getting good performances out of their headliners, such as Liam Silke, Dylan McHugh and Kieran Molloy but also from their supporting cast. Dylan Wall was excellent and the younger generation was well represented by Tony Gill, Patrick Egan and Brian Cogger. They also had some quality off the bench with Micheál Lundy and Martin Farragher. All told it’s a well-put-together and integrated unit – the younger talent being seamlessly introduced. Ballina also have good footballers but they aren’t anywhere near as in sync as their opponents and are also juggling some injury issues, The underwhelming county final was followed by a similar outing against Fulham Irish when veteran ‘keeper David Clarke had to make a couple of decent saves. Ballina are celebrating a first county in 15 years but you’d imagine the season stops here. Verdict: Corofin.

Sunday

Munster SHC

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4.0 [Live TG4] – This was one of the great club matches last year. Ballygunner rebounded furiously from a half-time deficit to break Na Piarsaigh’s challenge and pull away. Back in the same venue 12 months later, the perennial Waterford champions are back in the swing of things after a thumping win over Sarsfields from Cork. Their Limerick counterparts were very assured in the dismissal of Patrickswell in the county final and although Will O’Donoghue returned from injury and played well, there remain concerns about his fitness. Na Piarsaigh have new management with the return of All-Ireland winning manager Shane O’Neill. This promises to be lively but ominously for the home side, Patrick Fitzgerald and Dessie Hutchinson were back in goal scoring form the last day after a restrained county final. Last year it was Pauric Mahony who provided the ordnance, scoring 0-13, including seven from play. In the second half, the opposition simply couldn’t cope. How much of that gap has been bridged? Probably not enough. Verdict: Ballygunner

Kiladangan (Tipperary) v Clonlara (Clare), FBD Semple Stadium, 2.0 [Live TG4] – Clonlara’s belated emergence for a first title in 15 years sets up the only meeting between these counties’ champions since 2016 when Ballyea went on to win Clare’s only Munster in the last 20 years. They have been exceptionally good in the county and confirmed their form in the county final. The Galvins and John Conlon – operating on the opposite 40 to his fresh All Star at centre back – bring intercounty clout and Michael O’Loughlin had a stunning county final. They may need to be more clinical against Kiladangan who are used to close-in struggles after a replayed Tipp final against Thurles. The restored Willie Connors has been very influential and Seán Hayes’s scoring was important the last day. They had their own squandermania issues, hitting wides. This is a tight looking contest, maybe just favouring the visitors. Verdict: Clonlara

Ulster SHC

Cushendall (Antrim) v Portaferry (Down), Box-it Athletic Ground, 4.0 – Cushendall narrowly regained the Antrim title for the first time since 2018 and have been impressive. Paddy Burke has been in superb form at the back but breaking forward to productive effect. Ryan McCambridge at centrefield also had his eye in during a top-class performance. The experience of Neil McManus is another asset on such occasions and whereas Portaferry have done very well to win back-to-back Down titles, they were well beaten by Slaughtneil last year and the Derry club lost to the Antrim champions, a chain of form that doesn’t bode well. Verdict: Cushendall

Leinster SFC

St Loman’s (Westmeath) v Naas (Kildare), TEG Cusack Park, 1.30 – An intriguing contest on the face of it, as Naas travel to Mullingar having timed their run well after an at times stuttering county campaign in Kildare. They were very efficient when beating Summerhill in the quarter-final. A defence marshalled by Eoin Doyle and with county men Darragh Kirwan and Alex Beirne up front, they have the wherewithal to win this but Loman’s won’t go quietly. They have their own prominent players, especially John Heslin in the middle and All Star nominee Ronan O’Toole, Sam McCartan and Shane Dempsey in attack. Both are experienced in Leinster and if there’s an edge it could be the more organised Naas defence. Verdict: Naas

St Mary’s Ardee (Louth) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Ardee, 1.30 – Kilmacud comfortably accounted for Éire Óg in the Carlow quarter-final and they are unbackable in this. Ardee will have a go and have an attack that can pose problems from the running threat of Liam Jackson to the finishing of Dáire McConnon but the problem will be making that count in the pressurised environment they are likely to face. Crokes are expert at funnelling back and turning over ball for quick counter-attack, moving the scoreboard slowly but steadily to a point of no return. The Louth champions can disrupt that pattern for a while but not indefinitely. Verdict: Kilmacud

Connacht SFC

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Mohill (Leitrim), Dr Hyde Park, 1.30 – Brigid’s have been reconstituting a title challenge in the past three years and are now a useful looking team. Injuries to Ruaidhri Fallon and Brian Stack are a blow but not so much in the context of this, which despite Keith Beirne’s tireless promptings in Mohill’s attack looks headed in just one direction. Verdict: St Brigid’s