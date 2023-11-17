Tullamore player receives 24-week suspension for referee push

The Tullamore player, who pushed Dublin referee Barry Tiernan after the club had lost a Leinster first-round match to Meath’s Summerhill, has been suspended for 24 weeks by the provincial council’s hearings committee after a meeting on Thursday.

Initially, Leinster’s competitions control committee (CCC) had recommended a 96 weeks ban.

The player, who wasn’t involved in the match day panel, was seen on social media pushing the referee after a controversial finish to the match when the latter had correctly reversed a decision to award Tullamore a penalty.

It is believed that the hearings committee reduced the suspension after taking into account matters that touched on the player’s health, which were considered relevant to the infraction and suspension.

Another charge against a club member, this time an official, who was deemed to have attempted to trip one of the linesmen culminated in a 12-week suspension. The provincial CCC had recommended a 48-week suspension but the hearings committee opted to impose the minimum penalty.

The club is believed likely to accept the suspensions.