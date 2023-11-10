James McCarthy wins annual GWA football award after record year

Dublin captain James McCarthy was named Gaelic Writers Association Football Personality of the year at the association’s annual dinner on Friday night.

Also receiving awards, in association with EirGrid, were Cork camogie captain Amy O’Connor, Clare hurler Shane O’Donnell, and Dublin women’s All-Ireland winner Hannah Tyrrell.

McCarthy, Stephen Cluxton and Mick Fitzsimons won a record ninth All-Ireland football medal last July. McCarthy and Cluxton are the only two players to have started every final since the county’s run started in 2011, including the six-in-a-row sequence from 2015-20. McCarthy is also the winner of four All Stars.

Shane O’Donnell first came to prominence 10 years ago when as a teenager he scored three goals in Clare’s All-Ireland final replay win against Cork. He has been prominent in his county’s recent resurgence, being named an All Star last years and scoring a brilliant goal in last July’s defeat by Kilkenny.

He has also spoken frankly about the 2021 concussion injury that threatened to end his hurling career and has been an advocate for better treatment of players who sustain injury.

Amy O’Connor scored three goals in three minutes against Waterford in this year’s All-Ireland camogie final. One of the game’s most lethal forwards, she is also a former soccer international.

Another woman with a range of sporting achievement is former rugby international Hannah Tyrell, whose eight points in the first All-Ireland women’s final between Dublin and Kerry contributed significantly to Dublin’s regaining of the Brendan Martin Cup.

There were Hall of Fame citations for five former players. Sligo’s Mickey Kearins, widely regarded as the county’s greatest footballer, who was on the team that won the 1975 Connacht championship. He was also honoured in the first official All Stars team in 1971 and was a prominent intercounty referee.

Antrim’s Terence McNaughton was inducted into the hurling Hall of Fame. An All Star in 1991 and a member of only the second hurling team from the county to get to an All-Ireland final, in 1989, he went on to manage Antrim at all elite levels and has been a passionate advocate for Ulster hurling.

Kilkenny twins Angela and Ann Downey were 17 in 1974 when they won a first All-Ireland. By the time they claimed their last 20 years later, they had amassed 12 All-Ireland medals and by the time the county next won, Ann was manager and Angela a selector. They won eight Player of the Year awards during their careers, Angela with five and Ann with three.

Brenda McAnespie was a star forward on the Monaghan teams, which won the county’s only titles, back to back in 1996 and ‘97. The breakthrough came after a frustrating sequence of defeats. She went of to add a club All-Ireland with Monaghan Harps in 2000.

The GWA lifetime achievement award went to Vincent Hogan, chief sports feature writer in the Irish Independent for 38 years and one of the most esteemed reporters on Gaelic games. He retired earlier this year.

Finally, Leinster Council’s Brendan Minnock, from Offaly, was named PRO of the Year.

