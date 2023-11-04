Kilmacud Crokes swat aside Éire Óg in Leinster quarter-final

Kilmacud Crokes 1-12 Eire Óg 0-4

A dark night in the embrace of winter and a trip to Netwatch Cullen Park failed to unsettle All-Ireland champions Kilmacud Crokes, as they subjected Carlow’s Éire Óg to death by a thousand cuts.

Before a meagre crowd of less than 1,000, prepared to venture out on a night when the match was being televised live anyway, the Carlow champions, who have a distinguished tradition in the championship but are currently quite inexperienced, were unable to stay in contention.

Leading by five at half-time, the Dubliners simply continued to press forward and finished with a scoring burst from their biggest names. Shane Walsh had been quiet during the hour’s play, his three wides a dissonant note on a night of largely efficient shooting but as in the Dublin final, he produced a bravura goal to gild the scoreline.

The second half outcome was 1-4 to 0-1 for an emphatic final scoreline.

Paul Mannion, who scored his only point at the very end, nonetheless had a major influence. Constantly on the ball, he ensured that the team’s attacks moved smoothly from wing to wing, as they probed for openings.

In injury-time he turned over an Éire Óg attack and popped the ball into Walsh’s path and the latter’s solo took him right in goal. Despite the efforts of Seán Gannon and Lee Moore to dispossess him, he simply chipped the dislodged ball over goalkeeper Johnny Furey.

The first half was a cautious affair. Kilmacud built patiently from the back - where veteran Rory O’Carroll was again prominent and Andrew McGowan ranged everywhere including up for scores – injecting bursts of pace or clever kicked passes into the forwards. They built a lead incrementally, which if it never looked overwhelming for a team with the advantages of possession and penetration the Dublin champions were enjoying, required Éire Óg to be sharper and more economical if they were to get back into it.

Dara Mullin was the star turn, shooting three points and getting fouled for a free, converted Shane Walsh. Kilmacud led by three after nine minutes, Mullin contributing two, one from the left wing and a pass dug out by Hugh Kenny and the other after an assist by Paul Mannion.

The Dublin All-Ireland winner was a constant threat, either directing attacking traffic or getting back for his trademark tackles, in the 12th minute deftly blocking Jordan Morrissey for whom a sight of goal had opened.

The problem for the Carlow men was that although they counter-attacked with energy and moved the ball well, the final piece in the jigsaw was missing. Adam McCarron dropped a free short – which he repeated in the second half – and Ross Dunphy struggled to open up the visitors’ defence despite getting on ball.

Theo Clancy was again excellent winning aerial contests, holding the fort at full back and showing good discipline.

Éire Óg’s finishing lacked the precision of their opponents, and although they conjured a couple of good scores from former Dublin minor, Colm Hulton and their opening point, a barnstorming run by corner-back Benny Kavanagh, who fired over a rallying score.

Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) and Shane Buggy (Eire Og). Photograph: Ashley Cahill/Inpho

As the margin expanded steadily, it still wasn’t exactly insurmountable but the Carlow champions couldn’t land enough punches and never looked likely to come up with a goal to revive the contest once the early chances came to nothing.

At 0-8 to 0-3, the second half need a jump start from the home team but instead the first score came from Brian Sheehy, bursting through the defence as he chased his own kick and when it looked like he had run out of road, he managed to flick up the ball and shoot the point.

By now Kilmacud were completely in charge and the scoreboard appeared less and less susceptible to being jolted back into a contest. They controlled the play, defending very well against the sporadic full-court presses and breaking effectively. The match atrophied a bit at 0-11 to 0-4, Morrissey having converted a free to conclude his side’s scoring.

The final quarter didn’t move the scoreboard at all despite frantic attempts by Éire Óg to create something. Johnny Furey pushed up from goal to give them an extra man in building attacks but the tactic didn’t really impact, as the Dublin champions disrupted what attacks were built.

The injury-time blitz maybe put an unfair gloss on the match but Kilmacud won as they pleased. Morrissey was sent off in the dying minutes for a second yellow card but it was all over by then.

The champions head into the semi-finals where they will face the winners of the Blessington-Ardee quarter-final.

KILMACUD CROKES: D Higgins; J Murphy, T Clancy, D O’Brien (0-1); R O’Carroll, A McGowan (0-2), A Quinn; M O’Leary (0-1), B Sheehy (0-1); C O’Connor, P Mannion (0-1), D Mullin (0-4); H Kenny, S Cunningham (capt), S Walsh (1-2, two frees).

Subs: L Ward for O’Connor (48 mins), L Flatman for O’Carroll (55 mins), D Dempsey for Kenny (55 mins), T Fox for Cunningham (55 mins),`D Murphy for Quinn (58 mins)

ÉIRE ÓG: J Furey; C Kelly, M Furey, B Kavanagh (0-1); M Behan, S Buggy, D Ruth; J Morrissey (capt; 0-1, one free), M Ware; K Nolan, S Gannon, D Dunphy; C Hulton (0-1), R Dunphy, A McCarron (0-1, one free).

Subs: L Moore for Behan (26 mins), K Nolan for Ruth (43 mins), K Chatten for D Dunphy (43 mins), J Brady for McCarron (58 mins), E Byrne for Kelly (60 mins).

Referee: Fintan Pierce (Offaly)