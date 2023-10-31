Leinster GAA release fixture details for next summer’s intercounty hurling championship

Leinster GAA have released details of next summer’s hurling championship round-robin schedules. Finalists of the past two years, Galway and Kilkenny will meet in round two in Galway. Curiously, Kilkenny have yet to defeat their rivals in the round robin but have won both of the recent provincial final contests against the Westerners.

The 2024 final will be on Saturday, June 8th, after this year’s experience of scheduling both provincial deciders for the same afternoon. The 2025 final will, however, be played on a Sunday according to Leinster.

The third round of the province’s hurling championship will be split over two weekends next May.

The scheduling ensures that Wexford and Galway, who will play three weekends running, have a break before the final two rounds.

Kilkenny and Wexford will once more meet in the final round on Saturday, May 25th, in UPMC Nowlan Park. Wexford have won the last two meetings, crucially this year to avoid relegation to the McDonagh Cup when they played last May in Chadwick’s Wexford Park.

2024 Leinster SHC round robin (first named counties at home)

Round 1, April 20th/21st

Kilkenny v Antrim, Wexford v Dublin, Galway v Carlow

Round 2, April 27th/28th

Antrim v Wexford, Carlow v Dublin, Galway v Kilkenny

Round 3, May 4th

Wexford v Galway

Round 3, May 11th

Dublin v Antrim, Carlow v Kilkenny

Round 4, May 18th/19th

Carlow v Wexford, Dublin v Kilkenny, Antrim v Galway

Round 5, May 25th

Kilkenny v Wexford, Galway v Dublin, Antrim v Carlow

Final: Saturday, June 8th.