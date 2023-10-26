Trevor Giles returns to Meath coaching team

Trevor Giles has returned to Meath football management as coach of the county team. The county board announced the appointment on Thursday.

Giles was a key player in Meath’s most recent All-Ireland victories in 1996 and 1999, winning the Footballer of the Year award in both seasons. Three times an All Star, he was also an established Ireland player during the heyday of the international rules series in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

After his playing career was over Giles served as a selector with Meath for three years, 2013-15 and was previously coach for the 2012 championship.

He will be working with his Skryne clubmate Colm O’Rourke, who managed the county to last season’s Tailteann Cup and the ambition will be to get promotion from Division Two of the league and compete in the 2024 Sam Maguire.

Meath GAA chair John Kavanagh welcomed the appointment saying: “Trevor is a welcome addition to the backroom team for the coming season. One of the greatest footballers of his generation, this is a magnificent appointment for Meath GAA and will add greatly to our backroom team as we look to build upon the success of winning the Tailteann Cup.”