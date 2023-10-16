Down criticise Kilcoo objection to referee as ‘entirely baseless’

Down GAA have described Kilcoo’s contesting of referee Paul Faloon’s appointment to Sunday’s county final as “entirely baseless”. The champions duly won the title, beating Burren, but had taken their objection to the appointment to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) on Saturday.

The DRA dismissed the application but Faloon, who is an intercounty referee, stepped back and was initially replaced by Meath All-Ireland match official David Gough, who himself withdrew. The match was then officiated by the original standby referee Brian Higgins.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the county declared their support for Faloon.

“Following yesterday’s county senior football championship final, Down GAA wish to address the episode relating to the appointment of the match referee.

“Early last week, Paul Faloon was confirmed as the referee for the fixture. As an intercounty championship match official of considerable standing, his was an appropriate appointment. We regard Paul as one of our best match officials, who has officiated at provincial and national level.

“An appeal against this appointment was then pursued by the Kilcoo club, on the grounds of perceived bias. We regarded this as entirely baseless and were determined to fight for the integrity of the referee and the appointment.

“The DRA claim was heard on Saturday morning and the case put forward by Kilcoo was rejected. This was an entirely satisfactory ruling as it allowed the referee appointment to stand, and we communicated it to Paul.

“We were steadfast in our support of the appointment of Paul Faloon. Not even the notion of postponement would deter us from the clear opinion that everyone should respect his appointment.

“However, in the course of Saturday late morning and afternoon, matters transpired that became increasingly difficult for us to resolve. We were left with the prospect that there may be no referee for the fixture, and as a result, had no option but to appoint an alternative official to referee the game.

“Having deemed it unfair in these circumstances to ask another internal referee to take charge of the fixture, we then asked David Gough and he accepted. At 11.30am on Sunday, David advised us that he would be withdrawing, and we respected his decision. Brian Higgins then accepted the appointment as referee.

“Whilst the final took place and we are very grateful to all of yesterday’s match officials, this was an extremely frustrating episode. As an association, we are constantly hearing and stating about the need to respect our match officials.

“The appointment of Paul Faloon should have been respected and it is disappointing that this was challenged in the way that it was. There should be no right of appeal against the appointment of a referee. We will examine this episode and consider what needs to be put in place to ensure that this never happens again.”

Faloon’s club Drumragh also came to the defence of their referee on Sunday evening. “The committee and members of Drumgath GAC are extremely disappointed in the turn of events that led to our club referee, Paul Faloon, not officiating the Down GAA Morgan Fuels senior football championship final today.

“We are very proud to have Paul represent our club on a national basis, he is one of the most highly regarded officials in the country and should be recognised and protected within our own county.”