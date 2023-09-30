GAA special congress votes for improved gender balance on Management Committee

The GAA has voted overwhelmingly, 79 per cent to 21, at Saturday’s special congress in Croke Park to approve changes necessary for a greater gender balance in its governing Management Committee. The case was set out by association DG Tom Ryan and endorsed by a number of speakers.

Ultimately, although more than a fifth of the delegates voted against – none raised their voice to articulate the case for opposing.

As a result, the size of the committee will change over the next three years – 21 members in 2024, 19 members in ‘25 and 16 in ‘26 with 40 per cent of members to be female.

Special congress took place against a backdrop of Government pressure to adopt the proposal, which was felt to have created reservations.

Ryan outlined the background to motion nine:

“The origins of this motion lie in the 2021-23 Government action plan on sport, which sought gender balance (minimum 40 per cent) on sporting governing bodies by 2024. It’s a well accepted principle that diverse committees arrive at better decisions. Motion nine seeks to build on this principle. It is appropriate that we should lead on this. Twenty five per of membership is female. Clubs leading the way with 30 per cent of management roles filled by females.”

He went on to address perceived misgivings about the process.

“Would we do this if Government didn’t require it? I don’t think we would but it’s not a bad thing if it gets us to where we should be. It is a requirement for all sporting bodies and applies to one national committee of GAA and no others.”

He asked delegate not to “judge this on basis of what ‘might’ happen,” adding, “you will be arbiters of that”.

He also rejected that the proposal had anything to do with the integration process, currently being explored with the womens’ Gaelic sports organisation under the chair of former president Mary McAleese.

“This has nothing to do with integration, which is a totally separate project. It is not divesting or sharing responsibilities.”

In answer to the argument that the time wasn’t right he argued: “Waiting confers no benefits. Is Government funding at risk? Yes. To what extent? I don’t know. Figures of 50 per cent have been mentioned but there is no confirmation. We received 15 or 16 million euro and don’t want to risk any of that. Capital projects could be affected but the risk can be avoided with no risk to the association.

“Gender quotas are divisive but I don’t think we’ll get where we need to be without this intervention. I don’t know when this [gender balance] will happen organically but taking this decision will bring that day closer. Are we being forced? We are under pressure and under scrutiny – yes, but that’s nothing new. Other sports are not our concern. The only question is will this leave GAA in better position and I believe it will.”

The supporting speeches, including delegates from Limerick, Kerry, Antrim, Wexford, Offaly, Laois were all in favour. Galway chair Pauk Bellew asked that if any delegates were opposed, they should air their issues with the proposal.

None did, however.

SPECIAL CONGRESS KEY MOTIONS

♦ To discontinue All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals. Instead, the third- placed team in the Leinster SHC would play the second-placed team in the Munster SHC in an All-Ireland quarter-final, and vice-versa. The McDonagh Cup finalists would no longer compete in the Liam MacCarthy in that same year. An additional motion seeks to introduce a semi-final in the McDonagh Cup.

♦ A motion to introduce additional tiers to the All-Ireland minor football and hurling championships. Also, the GAA want to confirm Galway’s participation in the Leinster minor hurling championship.

♦ A proposal to put in rule that the All-Ireland senior finals should be played on or before the last Sunday in July.

♦ A motion seeking to achieve a gender balance on the GAA’s management committee of a minimum 40 per cent female or male representation.

♦ A proposal that a player must have celebrated his 17th birthday prior to January 1st of that championship year to be eligible to play at adult club level. The motion also allows counties to determine age eligibility for minor competitions under their control, whether that be deemed under-17 or under-18.