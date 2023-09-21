Let the debates begin as GAA announce date for All-Stars awards

The 2023 GAA All-Stars awards banquet will take place at the RDS in Ballsbridge on Friday, November 17th.

The All-Stars football team will be revealed live on the night, with the hurling side to be announced on Thursday morning, November 16th.

The nominations will be revealed next week, with the selection committees meeting on Wednesday to draw up a list of 45 nominees in both football and hurling. The shortlist for the player and young player of the year in both codes will also be decided next week.

Despite the truncated intercounty season, with the All-Ireland finals taking place in July, the selection of the All Stars remains at the back end of the calendar year.

One of the big debates in football is likely to revolve around the selection of goalkeeper – where it appears to be a straight battle between Kerry’s Shane Ryan and Dublin’s Stephen Cluxton.

James McCarthy captained the Dubs to All-Ireland glory this year but with midfield likely to be among the most competitive areas in terms of selection – Brian Fenton, Brendan Rogers, Conor Glass, Diarmuid O’Connor – could the Ballymun clubman be considered in the halfback line?

On the hurling front, Aaron Gillane is almost certain to be nominated for hurler of the year and if the Limerick forward were to ultimately win the award, then he would be the third consecutive Patrickswell player to pick up the accolade – which would be a remarkable achievement for the club.

Cian Lynch won the individual gong in 2021 and Diarmaid Byrnes was hurler of the year in 2022.

John Kiely’s Limerick this season claimed their fourth successive All-Ireland SHC. In 2020 they had nine representatives on the All Stars hurling team, in 2021 they had a record 12, and last year they picked up seven All Stars.