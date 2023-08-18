Wexford announce Keith Rossiter as new senior hurling manager

Keith Rossiter has been named the new Wexford senior hurling manager on a three-year term.

Rossiter was manager of Wexford’s U20 hurling team for the past two seasons, guiding them to successive Leinster finals, and he previously served as a selector for the senior team from 2017 to 2021.

As a player, Keith represented Wexford at senior level for more than a decade and was a member of the squad that won the Leinster title in 2004. He also tasted significant success with his club, Oulart-The Ballagh, winning 10 Wexford senior hurling titles (including two as captain) and one Leinster senior club hurling championship.

His nomination, and that of his backroom, will be put forward for ratification at the next meeting of the County Committee, scheduled for Tuesday, August 29th, 2023.