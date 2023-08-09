Former Tyrone footballer and manager Art McRory dies

Art McRory on the field with his Tyrone team in the 1986 All-Ireland final. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The death has occurred on Wednesday of former Tyrone football manager Art McRory.

The Dungannon Clarke’s clubman was in charge of the Tyrone senior football team for a total of almost 25 years, in three different spells in the role.

He guided his native county to a first ever appearance in an All-Ireland final in 1986, when they lost to Kerry.

A former Tyrone player, he entered management with the county minor team, winning an All-Ireland title in 1973.

He managed the senior side to five Ulster SFC titles, in 1984, ‘86. 95, ‘96 and 2001.

And he was at the helm when the county reached the Sam Maguire Cup decider for the second time, this time losing out narrowly to Dublin in a controversial final.

McRory was predeceased by his wife Helen in February of this year.