Logan and Dooher to remain at the helm in Tyrone for three more years

Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan: will continue to guide Tyrone's senior footballers until the end of 2026 after being handed a new three-year mandate. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have been handed a fresh three-year term to remain on as joint managers of the Tyrone senior footballers.

As expected, the joint management ticket continuing at the helm was backed by clubs at a meeting of the Tyrone County Board on Tuesday night.

They were originally appointed in November 2020 for three years, taking them to the culmination of the 2023 season. However, they put their names forward seeking to extend their time in charge and clubs in Tyrone have backed them to do so.

Tyrone GAA stated: “At tonight’s meeting of Coiste Chontae Thír Eoghain, delegates overwhelmingly endorsed senior football joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher for a further three-year term.”

READ MORE

Logan and Dooher enjoyed a stunning maiden season in 2021, taking the team all the way to the All-Ireland final where they beat Mayo to claim only Tyrone’s fourth Sam Maguire triumph.

However, the team has struggled for consistency in subsequent years – they failed to mount any sort of meaningful defence of their All-Ireland crown in 2022 while their interest in the 2023 championship ended following a comprehensive defeat to Kerry in an All-Ireland quarter-final.

But the duo obviously believe the potential remains within the group to challenge for major honours again and, given the success of their first year at the helm, it is no surprise clubs in Tyrone have backed them to continue.

They have been handed a three-year term which will take Logan and Dooher up to the end of the 2026 campaign.

Meanwhile, Joe Fortune will remain Westmeath senior hurling manager for 2024. Fortune guided Westmeath to a famous Leinster senior hurling championship victory over Wexford in May. Wexford led by 17 points approaching half-time at Wexford Park and the gap at the interval was 16.

But the Lake County produced one of the greatest comebacks in hurling history to run out 4-18 to 2-22 victors. Fortune has been in charge of Westmeath for two seasons.

Westmeath GAA stated: “We are delighted to announce Joe Fortune will remain as our senior hurling manager for 2024. We wish Joe and the team the very best for the season ahead.”

Fortune’s selectors and backroom team will be confirmed at a later date.