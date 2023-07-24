‘You can’t beat this feeling’: Delighted Limerick hurling fans welcome home four-in-a-row heroes

A happy young fan during the homecoming for the Limerick team at the TUS Gaelic Grounds following Sunday's victory in the All-Ireland senior hurling final. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

In a stark contrast to the rainy conditions in Pery Square for the viewing of the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday, fans draped in green and white were blessed with a bit of sun for the victorious Limerick team’s homecoming on Monday evening.

Limerick claimed a historic fourth title in a row after coming from behind to defeat Kilkenny on Sunday, and delighted fans turned out in force in the city to revel at the achievement as the players returned home 24 hours later.

“I have been supporting the team since 1987, and I was supporting Limerick on every championship run hoping for just the one All-Ireland win but here we are, can’t beat this feeling,” said Aiden Hayes from Pallaskenry.

The dominance Limerick have shown in recent years is something to which their rivals are having to adjust but is something that fans of the Shannonsiders have yet to grasp in full.

READ MORE

The sunshine at Limerick's triumphant homecoming matched the mood of their fans. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Darragh Carey is a Limerick fan from Charleville, a Co Cork town that borders the Treaty county. Many of its residents who would have closer ties to Limerick have had years of watching Limerick lose out to Cork teams.

“I used to hide in my lunch box at school during jersey days and now I hide no more,” Carey said. “This team gives so much to us and fights till the dying moment. We saw it with Galway and we saw it in the final. The boys do us proud.”

Festivities rumbled on throughout the evening with performances from Anna’s Anchor, Mike Maloney and The Corner Boys, whose tunes warmed the Limerick crowd before the parade of the panel, who were brought out parish by parish.

Limerick's players were in jubilant spirits on stage at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Fans across Pery Square who were with their families could not have offered more praise to a Limerick side who foster such community for the county.

“Hurling brings everybody together. I am not even a Limerick woman, I am from Clare but my husband and my sons are and to see their joy is great,” said Ber Loughnane, who was joined by her two sons and a Jack Russell all in Limerick green.

“The city has a way of making people from the outside fit in and get in with the culture of the place. I’ve been here 20-odd years and I would now admit I’m a Limerick woman if someone would ask.”

This family spirit and togetherness are echoed by the panel, who were thankful for the support they received throughout the year, especially during a difficult Munster Championship campaign.

Limerick players William O'Donoghue and Darragh O'Donovan chat to RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey at the team's homecoming celebration. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

“I said it before, the people of Limerick are the best supporters in the world,” said vice-captain Cian Lynch “We are appreciative of you, Luimneach abú.”

The Limerick players finished off the evening by dancing with the crowd while being on stage to Michael Maloney playing What Do You Want to Know, a favourite of the Limerick team and soon to be a favourite of the fans.