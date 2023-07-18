Louth delegation meeting Croke Park officials over new stadium proposals

A computer-generated image of one of the proposed stands at the new Louth GAA stadium

A Louth delegation, led by TD and former manager Peter Fitzpatrick, are meeting Croke Park officials on Tuesday evening in a bid to find a resolution amid concerns in relation to the funding for the Wee County’s new stadium.

Construction was due to begin on the 14,000 capacity ground in Dundalk on Monday, with an official ceremony also planned by Louth GAA to mark the occasion, but both were postponed after a directive from Croke Park not to proceed.

Following that mandate from the GAA, members of the Louth executive committee met on Sunday night where it is believed some wanted to push ahead with the initial plans. But after lengthy debate Fitzpatrick resigned as chairman and it was announced Louth would be holding off on the commencement of construction “until early August”.

However, after a chaotic few days, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Fitzpatrick had returned as chairman and would front a Louth delegation meeting the GAA’s National Infrastructure Committee.

“Louth GAA chairperson Peter Fitzpatrick had tendered his resignation on Sunday night but following discussions in the last 24 hours, he has withdrawn his resignation and will lead the delegation to Croke Park this afternoon,” read a statement by Louth GAA.

“A delegation led by chairperson Peter Fitzpatrick will be discussing finances and any issues surrounding the commencement of our new stadium. Our stadium will be commencing as soon as these minor issues are resolved.”

It is understood the GAA have had concerns for some months now over rising costs for the stadium and have been seeking proof of funding. In January the costs had been estimated at €19 million, which was approved, but then subsequently rose to €29 million. The latest estimate is €25 million.

The GAA wrote to Louth in June requesting they not formally agree any construction package with a contractor until the relevant funding was in place.

Fitzpatrick has remained steadfast the county will raise €14.8 million from the Immigrant Investor Programme.

It was announced in February the Government was terminating the cash for visas scheme, but Fitzpatrick insisted Louth’s agreement with 37 foreign donors, each pledging €400,000, would not be impacted.

“We got the whole thing signed, sealed and delivered last November,” he told The Irish Times in February. “It is ring-fenced and guaranteed.”