Live- All-Ireland semi-final

LIVE Dublin v Monaghan: All-Ireland football semi-final

Leinster champions Dublin take on Monaghan in the weekend’s first semi-final, follow the action as it happens with Eamon Donoghue ...

A rain soaked Croke Park hosts Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Monaghan. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Eamon Donoghue
Sat Jul 15 2023 - 15:43
15:58

“If Cluxton is lauded as a trailblazer who evolved the role of the goalkeeper in Gaelic football, Beggan is one of the lead disciples who built on his pioneering work. For goalkeeping in the GAA, these have been the reimagining years. What was once the last position filled in schoolyard kickabouts is viewed now as a venerable hybrid shot-stopping quarterback. It has been quite the leap ... "

15:52

If Monaghan could clap on the manacles for the first quarter, maybe the match would follow a favourable pattern for them but the disparity between the scoring records of the teams is too stark to suggest a surprise is on the cards

Seán Moran is predicting a Dublin win, check out his preview in full here

15:44

Teams (as per programme)

Dublin: S Cluxton; E Murchan, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; J McCarthy, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, B Howard; P Mannion, S Bugler, N Scully; C Costello, C O’Callaghan, C Basquel.

Subs: E Comerford, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, S MacMahon, J McCaffrey, C Murphy, D Newcombe, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, L O’Dell, D Rock, P Small.

Monaghan: R Beggan; R O’Toole, K Duffy, R Wylie; K O’Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; K Gallagher, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, R McAnespie; J McCarron, G Mohan, D Ward.

Subs: D McDonnell, K Hughes, C McManus, S Jones, D Hughes, S Carey, K Loughran, F Kelly, C Leonard, F Hughes, C Lennon.

15:35

Hello and Welcome ... Dublin take on Monaghan in the first of this weekend’s All-Ireland football semi-finals. The Leinster champions are hoping to get back into their first final since 2020. While Monaghan are looking to reach their first final since 1930. Dessie Farrell’s Dublin team come in as hot favourites, but Monaghan have already upset the odds several times to get this far. Throw-in at Croke Park is at 5.30pm.

We'll be providing build-up and updates throughout the evening.

