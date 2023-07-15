LIVE Dublin v Monaghan: All-Ireland football semi-final

“If Cluxton is lauded as a trailblazer who evolved the role of the goalkeeper in Gaelic football, Beggan is one of the lead disciples who built on his pioneering work. For goalkeeping in the GAA, these have been the reimagining years. What was once the last position filled in schoolyard kickabouts is viewed now as a venerable hybrid shot-stopping quarterback. It has been quite the leap ... "

If Monaghan could clap on the manacles for the first quarter, maybe the match would follow a favourable pattern for them but the disparity between the scoring records of the teams is too stark to suggest a surprise is on the cards

Seán Moran is predicting a Dublin win, check out his preview in full here

Teams (as per programme)

Dublin: S Cluxton; E Murchan, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; J McCarthy, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, B Howard; P Mannion, S Bugler, N Scully; C Costello, C O’Callaghan, C Basquel.

Subs: E Comerford, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, S MacMahon, J McCaffrey, C Murphy, D Newcombe, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, L O’Dell, D Rock, P Small.

Monaghan: R Beggan; R O’Toole, K Duffy, R Wylie; K O’Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; K Gallagher, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, R McAnespie; J McCarron, G Mohan, D Ward.

Subs: D McDonnell, K Hughes, C McManus, S Jones, D Hughes, S Carey, K Loughran, F Kelly, C Leonard, F Hughes, C Lennon.

Hello and Welcome ... Dublin take on Monaghan in the first of this weekend’s All-Ireland football semi-finals. The Leinster champions are hoping to get back into their first final since 2020. While Monaghan are looking to reach their first final since 1930. Dessie Farrell’s Dublin team come in as hot favourites, but Monaghan have already upset the odds several times to get this far. Throw-in at Croke Park is at 5.30pm.

