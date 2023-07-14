LGFA in talks with other parties over players’ charter ‘contrary’ to impression given by Oireachtas meeting

Cumann Peil Gael na mBan has met with the Gaelic Players Association and also clarified that there have been meetings between them, the GAA and Camogie Association, the association said on Thursday. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Cumann Peil Gael na mBan has met with the Gaelic Players Association and also clarified that there have been meetings between them, the GAA and Camogie Association, “contrary to the impression portrayed at Wednesday’s Oireachtas gathering”.

The reference was to questions and answers at the Oireachtas Joint Committee for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media during a session on the future of sports broadcasting, attended by GAA DG Tom Ryan.

These arose from the situation in women’s Gaelic sports, which has seen players participating in their championships ‘under protest’ as part of a campaign to ensure that a new players’ charter will be in place in time for next season.

Ryan had said that whereas the resolution was a matter for the governing bodies, the GAA would be ready to play a role in the process if asked – something that the Camogie Association followed up, on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the women’s football body reiterated that the charter couldn’t be dealt with “in isolation” from the integration process, currently being pursued by the three associations.

It was also disclosed that a “pre-arranged meeting” with the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) had taken place earlier in the day.

There, the association “reiterated its commitment to ensuring that a charter is in place for players ahead of the 2024 season”.

“The efforts of our intercounty and club players always have been and always will be appreciated, while we are also strong on our commitment to the wellbeing of our almost 200,000 strong membership.”

The statement also disclosed results of a survey it had conducted, “to gather baseline information on supports currently provided to adult inter-county teams”.

“The questions asked were in line with areas currently included in the male GAA charter.

Findings indicate that there has been a significant spend on adult inter-county teams in 2023 – and amid rising costs.

“The responses provided in the attached report are from across the 2023 League and championship seasons to date.

“Among the key findings are:

· 94 per cent of teams have a strength and conditioning coach.

· 100 per cent have a team physiotherapist.

· 76 per cent of teams have a performance analyst.

· 94 per cent of teams provide a meal to players after every training session.

· 97 per cent of teams have access to a team nutritionist.

· 58 per cent of teams have a set venue for training.

· 88 per cent of teams have access to a gym.

“In addition, significant distribution of match day and training gear has been reported by counties.”