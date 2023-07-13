Derek Lyng bringing his own slant to Kilkenny after end of Brian Cody era

A first Kilkenny hurling team in 24 seasons without Brian Cody as manager, a first All-Ireland final media event for Derek Lyng, but with the same end goal come the showdown against Limerick on Sunday week.

Speaking about steeping into the shoes of Cody, who won 11 All-Ireland titles during his term, the last now eight years ago, Lyng admitted it was a daunting task, especially if he stopped to think about it. Only it’s one he has embraced.

“There’s never a good time,” Lyng said. “The opportunity was there. If you’re looking at what somebody else has achieved, I mean, you’ll run a mile away from it. That wasn’t my concern at all. It genuinely was about making sure standards didn’t drop.

“You bring your own slant on things as a new man in a role, that was it. My whole objective was to maintain those standards, even raise them higher. Build a really strong environment in there.

“Obviously we brought through a number of younger players as well, albeit we haven’t seen a huge amount of them in the championship. They’re getting exposed to senior hurling, they’re part of the set-up. As well as Sunday, it’s about building for the future as well. That was my mindset.”

Given Limerick are seeking a fourth title in succession, the greater expectation may be on them. Not many expected Kilkenny to back in the final again after last year’s defeat, and in Lyng’s first season in charge.

“It’s probably similar enough this year, if truth be told. Obviously, fantastic players there. Inherited a really strong squad.

“I think we’ve added to that as well. Overall, I think we’re in a healthy place. It’s always about looking to continually improve. It will be no different in two weeks’ time. Or in a number of months when we go back training again.”

On that eight-year wait now since Kilkenny’s last title, in 2015, it could only make victory all the sweeter come Sunday week.

“It would mean a huge amount, obviously,” said Lyng. “It’s been a while. We’ve been competing at the top, but we haven’t got over the line. The task ahead is a huge one. That can sometimes spike the interest as well.

“It’s not something we think too much about. When you’re in this, you’re focusing on training, focusing on how you can improve the next day – and that’s really it. It’s about enjoying it as well.

“When the day comes then it’s about bringing all of that into play in a match-day situation. Afterwards then, it’s time to reflect on how much we enjoy it. Hopefully, we’ll be on the right side of it.”