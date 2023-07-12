Female intercounty players escalate equality dispute with media silence

Meath and Waterford players protest before the TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Championship at Fraher Field in Dungarvan. Photograph: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Female intercounty players are escalating their equality protest by refusing to participate in any media events organised by the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association or Camogie Association for the remainder of their All-Ireland championships.

Both governing bodies would have planned on hosting media events for the latter stages of their respective championships, but the players have now stated they will not be available to promote the games at such gatherings.

The news comes less than 24 hours after the GPA claimed the GAA had prevented the four All-Ireland SHC semi-finalists from displaying a banner at Croke Park last weekend in support of equality for female players.

The GAA have denied those claims, and it will be interesting to note if the four football semi-finalists will hold a #UnitedForEquality banner for the team photos prior to their matches at Croke Park this weekend.

On the move by female intercounty players to pull back from media events, a statement released by the GPA reads: “Intercounty female players have decided not to take part in media events organised by the LGFA or Camogie Association in advance of games in the closing stages of the All-Ireland championships.

“This decision was taken collectively on a call of squad reps and captains yesterday, as the #UnitedForEquality protest continues.

“The players’ decision will have no impact on local arrangements that regional media have in place.”