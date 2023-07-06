Absence of defensive duo in All Ireland semi-final a stern test of Limerick resolve

Tipperary’s Mark Kehoe and Mike Casey of Limerick rise to meet the dropping ball in the Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 4 game at Semple Stadium in May. File photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Limerick’s defensive depth faces its most rigorous examination of the season in Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Galway.

The Treaty County will enter the Croke Park clash without two defensive mainstays in Seán Finn and Declan Hannon. Finn is arguably the best corner back in the game, while Hannon is the team’s fulcrum at centre back — the man who has captained them to four All-Ireland titles.

Finn is out for the rest of the championship with a cruciate injury, while Hannon misses this weekend because of a knee injury.

Up to this point Limerick have coughed up fewer goals than any of the other teams remaining in this year’s championship, though they have not played as many games as Galway, Clare or Kilkenny.

John Kiely’s side have conceded only three goals in five games, Galway have shipped 10 goals in seven matches, Clare have coughed up 13 goals in six outings, while Eoin Murphy has picked the sliotar out of the Kilkenny goal on 10 occasions in six games.

The last championship game in which Limerick conceded more than a single goal was the 2022 All-Ireland final.

Limerick’s goals for and goals against tally in the Munster Championship this year is identical to their 2022 return — in both campaigns, they ended as provincial champions having scored seven goals and conceded three.

Limerick’s defensive reshuffle on the back of Finn’s injury was for Mike Casey to start in the full-back line alongside Dan Morrissey and Barry Nash, but Hannon’s injury necessitates more alterations.

And while the rumour mill has been in overdrive on Shannonside as to what the Limerick sextet will look like at Croke Park on Saturday, Hannon argues that in the modern game players can adapt to whatever role comes their way during games.

“It is very rare that a number six marks a number 11 these days or a number five marks a 12,” he said.

“There is such movement in all forward lines, and back lines, you see corner backs like Mikey Butler getting a goal for Kilkenny in the Leinster final, positions are quite fluid. So you could end up at wing back, centre back or corner back at any stage in the game. You just have to be ready to move around. I’d have every confidence in whoever goes in there that they’ll do a fantastic job and there’ll be no issues at all.”

Limerick have emerged victorious from the last three championship clashes with Galway — 2022 All-Ireland semi-final, 2020 semi-final and 2018 final. Galway’s most recent championship win over Limerick was in a 2005 All-Ireland qualifier.

“We’ve a really strong panel of players who have been involved over the last number of years,” continued Hannon.

“They mightn’t have played on the pitch in All-Ireland semi-finals or finals, but they’ve been involved in all the training. So, they’re primed to go whenever they’re called upon, and you can see the impact our subs made in the Munster final. So, I’ve every confidence that, regardless of the team Limerick put out, they’ll go out and try and hit the standards that we set.”