Kerry will continue their defence of the Sam Maguire with an All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Derry, while Dublin will face Monaghan in the other last four tie.

The matches will be held in Croke Park on the weekend of July 15th and 16th.

The CCCC will confirm match details on Monday lunchtime.

All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Dublin v Monaghan

Kerry v Derry