TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship: Emphathic Mayo book quarter-final place

Kathryn Sullivan of Mayo during the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship match between Mayo and Laois at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photograph: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship: Mayo 2-15 Tipperary 0-8

A haul of 2-9 from Sinéad Cafferky and Sinéad Walsh secured an emphatic home win to ensure Mayo advanced to the TG4 All-Ireland quarter finals.

Victory was never in doubt for the Connacht champions at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, as Mayo enjoyed near total dominance from start to finish against a Laois squad who now bow out of the championship.

With the aid of the wind, Michael Moyles’ women started the game with seven points on the bounce.

The impressive Sinéad Cafferky – who lined out without her sister Lisa – finished the half with 0-4 while the equally excellent Walsh struck 1-2.

Laois struggled to create many meaningful scoring opportunities and didn’t get the scoreboard moving until Mo Nerney and Anna Healey pointed after 14 and 18 minutes.

Laois did managed to mount several good attacks but fortune wasn’t on their side.

It was all Mayo again at the start of the second half, with Deirdre Doherty landing a free before Cafferky rattled the net after receiving a pass from Shauna Howley.

Walsh had to settle for only a point from two goal chances as Mayo cruised home with a second-half haul of 1-6.

Laois enjoyed a lot more possession and carried the ball better but only got four points for their efforts in the second half as both sides failed to make good goal chances count.

Andrea Moran of Laois during the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship match between Mayo and Laois at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photograph: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

MAYO: L Brennan; É Ronayne (0-1), C McManamon, D Caldwell; S Lally, C Needham (0-1), K Sullivan (capt.); A Geraghty, F McHale; M Cannon, S Cafferky (1-4), S Delaney; S Howley (0-3, 0-1 free), D Doherty (0-1 free), S Walsh (1-5). Subs: M Reilly for D Doherty (40), S Tierney for F McHale (44), R Durkan for K Sullivan (49), E Murray for C Needham (50).

LAOIS: N Luttrell; S Farrelly, C Dunne, A Kelly; S Havill, E Healy (0-1) (capt.), L Nerney; A Healy (0-1), O Hennessy; E Galvin (0-1), L.M. Maher, A Moran; S.A. Fitzgerald (0-2, 0-2 frees), M Nerney (0-3, 0-2 frees), K Donoghue. Subs: A Kirrane for K Donoghue (44), G Moran for O Hennessy (46).

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan)

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship: Cork 8-12 Tipperary 2-3

Cork went on a goalscoring rampage to confidently march into the TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals following a one-sided defeat of Tipperary in Clonakilty.

Seven different players found the net for Cork as Tipperary were blown away by an early goal blitz from Shane Ronayne’s side.

It was a real show of strength from Cork as they got their championship campaign firmly back on track.

Five goals inside the opening quarter did the damage as Eimear Kiely, Máire O’Callaghan, Orlaith Cahalane, Anna Ryan and Daire Kiely (penalty) found the net.

Overcoming the loss of Eimear Kiely to injury, Cork led 5-8 to 1-3 at the break with a brace of points from Emma Morrissey and 1-1 from Aishling Moloney all Tipperary had to show.

And when Moloney got in for her second goal for Tipperary, there was a hint of a revival from the visitors in Clonakilty.

But Cork regrouped and easily saw out the victory and their safe passage to the quarter-finals of this season’s race for the TG4 All-Ireland title.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan (2-0), S Kelly, L O’Mahony (0-1); M O’Callaghan (capt.) (1-0), H Looney (0-4); D Kiely (1-1), E Cleary (0-1), C O’Sullivan (0-1); O Cahalane (1-0), D O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-2 frees), E Kiely (1-0). Subs: A Ring (0-1) for E Kiely (16, inj), B O’Sullivan (1-0) for Cleary (46, inj), D Kiniry (1-0) for Cahalane (52), A O’Mahony for Ryan (52, inj).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; E Kelly, L Spillane; E Cronin; M Curley (capt.), L Morrissey, C O’Dwyer; E Morrissey (0-2), L Dillon; S English, K Downey, C English; A McGuigan, N Martin, A Moloney (2-1). Subs: A Delaney for C English (37), S Ryan for L Morrissey (40), N Spillane for Dillon (42), E O’Sullivan for Downey (42).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship: Kerry 2-21 Cavan 2-5

Cáit Lynch led the way as table-toppers Kerry booked a home quarter-final in the race for the TG4 All-Ireland title, beating Cavan by 16 points at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. The lethal Kerry full forward line of Siofra O’Shea, Caoimhe Evans and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh contributed 1-9 to Kerry’s total.

Cavan played with the breeze in the first-half but with Kerry building a 1-10 to 1-4 interval lead, it was always going to be a difficult task for the Breffni side to get back into contention.

The Kingdom were rocked when the dangerous Geraldine Sheridan struck for a goal after nine minutes.

But corner back Ciara Murphy struck a well worked goal for Kerry in the 14th minute to bring her side right back into the contest.

Kerry outscored Cavan by 0-6 to 0-1 for the remainder of the first half though with Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Louise Galvin, Niamh Carmody, Anna Galvin, Amy Harrington and O’Leary doing the damage, and although O’Shea was unlucky to spurn a goal chance, Kerry took a 1-10 to 1-4 lead in at half time.

Aisling Gilsenan got Cavan off the mark 40 seconds into the second half with a free but by the 46th minute Kerry had raced 1-16 to 1-5 lead. A minute later O’Shea then lobbed Roisin O’Reilly with a deft flick after a fine ball from substitute Fiadhna Tangney and at 2-16 to 1-5 it really was game over.

Geraldine Smith scored a consolation goal in the 31st minute for Cavan but the last score of the game fell to Kerry’s Erica McGlynn and Kerry march forward to a home All Ireland quarter final whilst it’s a relegation play-off that awaits Cavan.

KERRY: C Butler; A Doherty, K Cronin, C Murphy (1-0); C Lynch, E Costello, C McCarthy; L Galvin (0-1), A Harrington (0-1); N Carmody (0-1), D O’Leary (0-4), A Galvin (0-1); S O’Shea (1-2), C Evans (0-2), L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (0-5, 0-2 frees). Subs: N Broderick for McCarthy (42), R Dwyer (0-3, 0-1 free) for Ní Mhuircheartaigh (46), F Tangney for L Galvin (47), S Fitzpatrick for Murphy (52), E McGlynn (0-1) for A Galvin (51).

CAVAN: R O’Reilly; C Madden S Lynch, C Charters; E Madden (0-1), C Brady, R O’Reilly; N Byrd, M Cusack; A Walls, A Sheridan (0-1), E Halton (0-1); G Smith (1-0), G Sheridan (1-1), A Gilsenan (0-1 free). Subs: N Keenaghan for Halton (36), K McCormack for Walls (46), A Cahill for Madden (47), C McCaffrey for Cusack (47), A Smith for R O’Reilly (59).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford)