GAA weekend previews: Cavan aiming to take big step towards Tailteann Cup final

Saturday

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Limerick v Laois, Gaelic Grounds, 3.0 (Live on GAAGO): Laois caused something of an upset last weekend by beating Fermanagh in Brewster Park, but the O’Moore County’s concession of goals is a problem. They have only once this season managed to avoid seeing a green flag raised against them in a competitive match, and that was in the opening round of the league. Limerick, who had a managerial upheaval during the league, have looked a more balanced side than Laois during the Tailteann Cup. They have also managed to score goals in all three of their games in the competition so far. Verdict: Limerick

Meath v Wexford, Páirc Tailteann, 4.0: Wexford have noticeably improved over the course of the season and they were full value for their win over Offaly last weekend. John Hegarty’s side are looking for a third straight win for the first time all season, but they are facing their biggest challenge of the year here. Meath have finally started to put a string of positive results together, though there remains a nagging sense of vulnerability over their defence. Verdict: Meath

Cavan v Down, Breffni Park, 5.15pm (Live on GAAGO): This is probably the most significant game of the four quarter-finals. It is broadly believed the three best teams left in the competition are Cavan, Down and Meath. Cavan lost last year’s final but Mickey Graham’s side have looked keen on making a return to the decider with solid wins over Laois, London and Offaly so far. Down are definitely an improving side under Conor Laverty but physically Cavan might have the edge in what should be a closely fought contest. Verdict: Cavan

All-Ireland SFC Round Three Group Four

Derry v Clare, Pearse Park, 6.0: It cannot have been easy for Colm Collins to convince his players to maintain energy and application levels over the last fortnight. Clare are the only team that cannot advance to the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland, so essentially they have nothing but pride to play for here. Derry, after a shaky performance against Monaghan in round one of the All-Ireland series, looked to have rediscovered their form against Donegal last time out. With Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass likely to dominate the middle third, Clare will have it all to do to stop Shane McGuigan doing damage up front in this encounter. Verdict: Derry

Monaghan v Donegal, Healy Park, 6.0 (Live on GAAGO): It is difficult to know what to make of Donegal right now, there remains a sense they are merely playing out the season and waiting to hit the restart button for 2024. Yet, no matter what happens in Omagh, they will be competing in the knock-out stages of this year’s championship. They showed some encouraging glimpses in recent games, and in Oisín Gallen they have an in-form forward. Monaghan remain one of the game’s great grafters, resolute and well-organised, but there is a changing of the guard under way in that dressingroom right now. Little is likely to separate these sides, indeed perhaps nothing will at the final whistle. Verdict: Draw

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals

Offaly v Tipperary, O’Connor Park, 4.0 (Live on GAAGO): Tipperary might well prove to be the dark horse in the race for Liam MacCarthy. Liam Cahill’s side were within touching distance of a place in the Munster final, and there is a decent chance they will have absorbed the lessons from their lacklustre display against Waterford last time out and be ready to use that fuel to launch a serious assault on the All-Ireland series. Offaly have had a decent season but their defeat to Carlow in the Joe McDonagh Cup final was a massive setback. They can dress it up whatever way they want now, but Offaly know their chances of picking up silverware this year have gone. Tipperary, on the other hand, are live contenders for the All-Ireland and should advance to a quarter-final proper against Galway. Verdict: Tipperary

Carlow v Dublin, Dr Cullen Park, 5.0: After the drama and excitement of last weekend’s two provincial hurling finals, these preliminary quarter-finals kind of feel like the calm after the storm, a little breather before the gun goes for the All-Ireland race. Of course the four teams involved will see things very differently, but the build-up to these preliminary quarter-finals has been noticeably low key. Carlow will hope that has allowed them find some long grass to lie in for the arrival of a Dublin side still looking uncertain of themselves. Nonetheless, it would be a significant upset if Dublin were to lose here to the Joe McDonagh Cup winners. Carlow finished midtable in Division 2A this term and Dublin have been operating at a much higher level than the Barrowsiders for several years now. Clare await the winners. Verdict: Dublin

Sunday

All-Ireland SFC Round 3 Group One

Kerry v Louth, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 2.0: The champions are desperate to find form – which is not a good way for a Kerry side to face into battle with a Mickey Harte team. Apart from in the Leinster final, Louth have been competitive and hard to break down whereas Kerry have laboured to penetrate and sort of organised defence. Still, time after time David Clifford finds a way as he will here if necessary. Verdict: Kerry

Cork v Mayo, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2.0 (Live GAAGO): A very tricky fixture for Mayo, who got a fright against Louth. They were, even by their standards, very wasteful that day, incinerating a succession of scoring chances and that will need to improve because Cork were very good for a long time against Kerry but undone in the end by their own sloppy finishing. They haven’t actually beaten Mayo for more than 20 years but never lose by much. Verdict: Mayo

Group 2

Galway v Armagh, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 4.0 (Live RTÉ 2): A rerun of one of last year’s epic quarter-final, which will decide whether Galway top the group. Armagh are handicapped by the loss of Rian O’Neill to suspension and form anyway hadn’t been brilliant in the group to date. Galway on the other hand are fully tooled up with Dylan McHugh’s return allowing Cillian McDaid back to centrefield. Galway threw away a big lead last year and had been the better team. Armagh don’t appear, however, to have the same form. Verdict: Galway

Tyrone v Westmeath, Kingspan Breffni Park, 4.0 (Live, GAAGO): Westmeath have performed well in the championship. A one-point defeat in Armagh and a slightly defamatory eight-point margin against Galway tee up a cause that, if not hopeless, doesn’t look that likely. Tyrone haven’t had a pile of form either since the clinical first half against Monaghan. They start both Ruairí and Darragh Canavan for the first time and although they may be challenged, they will win. Verdict: Tyrone

Group 3

Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni Park, 1.45 (Live GAAGO): Sligo have done well in this environment. Taking a point from Kildare was followed by stubbornly staying in touch with Roscommon until the last quarter. It’s unfortunate that they now face a Dublin team, nearly restored to full strength and needing scoring difference to top the group. Verdict: Dublin

Roscommon v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 1.45 (Live, RTÉ2): Kildare’s inexplicable game plan of going toe-to-toe with Dublin, which was swiftly disowned by manager Glenn Ryan, left them too open two weeks ago. Roscommon have been in really consistent form all year and come into this leading the group. At their best, Kildare could ask a few questions; unfortunately their best is infrequently seen. Their former under-20 manager on the opposite sideline, Davy Burke, will know plenty about them but the motivation may cut both ways. Verdict: Roscommon

Tailteann Cup quarter-final

Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park: Two teams that have had a good Tailteann but Antrim’s has been better, culminating in being one of three teams with maximum points from the group. Verdict: Antrim