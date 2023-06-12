Nicky English: Provincial races may be run but All-Ireland remains an open book

Limerick’s Peter Casey collides with Tony Kelly of Clare during the last play of the game. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

I can’t say that two extremely close matches in the provincial finals left me any the wiser about the relativities of the remaining teams. But now that they’re over and we move on to the All-Ireland, it’s looking like open season, a series of matches that will be decided on the day.

In Munster, Limerick didn’t necessarily sustain the improvement I thought I saw against Cork. Maybe the heat affected them but they looked heavy-legged. Kyle Hayes was powerful at the back but it was ultimately a virtuoso display by Aaron Gillane that was the main difference.

From the start, he was on. His touch was deadly and he scourged Clare. The loss of Conor Cleary was critical. I’m sure Brian Lohan will have enough people questioning him about why he didn’t make a change there before the 50th minute but ultimately, I felt sorry for Cian Nolan because he could never get to grips with Gillane from an early stage.

It became critical for him early in the second half when Gillane got the goal and nearly got another. Limerick seemed only to have that option and when others were struggling, he was effectively keeping the ship afloat.

They also got a good boost from their subs: Adam English came on twice and scored as a blood replacement; Colin Coughlan did well when he came on; and Cathal O’Neill added quality. We also saw where Cian Lynch is in terms of his fitness when he didn’t come on at all. He now has four weeks to get himself right for Croke Park.

At the very end of the match, Clare could have all kinds of complaints about not getting a free. It wasn’t even just one foul — it was two and most unusual that a referee chooses not to level things up when there’s legitimate cause.

He might have been doing both teams a favour, as the last thing either would have wanted was extra time, which would have happened.

Limerick’s Dan Morrissey is unable to stop Mark Rodgers of Clare from scoring his side's opening goal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Clare though could only blame themselves, not only for not acting on Cian Nolan but for missing so many chances. Ryan Taylor set up Mark Rodgers to draw a wonderful save from Nickie Quaid but you’d have to wonder why he didn’t — to quote the great Donie Nealon — “take the easy point”.

There were three or four occasions when Taylor didn’t take the easy point and in a game of tight margins, that makes a difference. Tony Kelly as well, twice in the second half, took too much time to shoot. He chose to hit it hard rather than quickly and on both occasions was blocked.

Rodgers though was excellent for Clare and down the stretch, David Fitzgerald and Shane O’Donnell got them back into it.

Limerick are functioning in fits and starts but not putting in complete performances. Despite that, they have won a five-in-a-row in Munster, which is an extraordinary achievement. They are a super team and got there in the end again today. Their hallmark is finding a way and no matter how questionable the performance, their name is again in the trophy.

Croke Park’s Leinster final was very exciting. It was a strange game that ran in alternating phases of dominance and had an extraordinary conclusion but again, it was hard to judge what we were watching. It started with Galway being granted huge space in the forwards and they took full advantage but momentum switched.

Kilkenny with David Blanchfield driving them from the back, turned it around and they went eight in front. Galway were good, though, and Conor Whelan absolutely outstanding, scoring a great goal in a tally of 1-6 and making another for Jason Flynn.

Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley scores the winning goal against Galway in additional time. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Brian Concannon got what looked like the insurance point at the end of injury time and Galway won’t know how they lost this. They had numbers down in the corner of the Davin and Hogan but no one could secure the ball.

Pádraic Mannion for some unknown reason kicked it clear but straight to Cillian Buckley, who had had a really big impact when he came on, catching a couple of really good balls. He looked in better form than he has for a while but he won’t mind me saying that goal scoring hasn’t been his career forte.

But he stuck it in the corner. Game over. It’s a great achievement by Derek Lyng in his first season and highlighted again the goal threat Kilkenny are bringing to matches.

For Galway this doesn’t look terminal in the way last year’s Leinster final defeat felt. I think there was a lot like about them. They’ll have a big say but it’s Kilkenny who go straight to the semi-final.

After the dust has settled I still think Limerick have the highest ceiling even though we haven’t really glimpsed it yet but they are so hard to beat if not the foregone conclusions of earlier this year. This is turning into a grinding championship and the champions are accomplished at that.

Overall, though, it’s open season as this weekend has again demonstrated.