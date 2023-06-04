Clare turn tables on favourites Galway to claim a second All-Ireland minor hurling title

The Clare team celebrate with the Irish Press trophy after the victory over Galway in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC Final at FBD Semple Stadium. Photograph: Ken Sutton/inpho

All-Ireland MHC Final: Clare 2-22 Galway 4-11

Clare produced a monumental performance on the big day to claim their second All-Ireland minor hurling title ahead of their fancied rivals Galway in Thurles on Sunday.

They conceded a pair of goals early and late, but in between they were unstoppable.

Their defence led by Eoghan Gunning, James Hegarty, and Jamie Moylan limited a Galway attack that had outscored their opponents by 100 points across six games.

At the other end, they took a Galway defence that had never allowed more than 0-14 in any match for 2-22, with the goals arriving at the start of the second half from Ógie Fanning and Hegarty. By the end, they had 12 scorers, including four subs.

READ MORE

They celebrated their first title at this grade since the double of 1997 with Gunning raising the Irish Press Cup.

Clare’s Ógie Fanning goes past Galway’s Shane Murray to score a goal. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Galway’s two goals inside 13 minutes came from a Jason Rabbitte catch and a blasted Cullen Killeen finish, but each time Clare came back to level and then lead with a string of points. They finished the half ahead, 0-12 to 2-5.

Galway’s skilful short-passing game was being tested like never before and it came under greater stress when Clare added two goals within seven minutes from Fanning and a Hegarty free dropped over the line.

Clare’s defending was resolute with Mark Sheedy blocking a close-in Niland free, Matthew O’Halloran denying Brian Callanan from the rebound, and Gunning intervening with three dispossessions after another block on Conor Gilligan.

The final 10 minutes were split 0-6 to 2-0, with Galway consolations via a Harry Holmes screamer and Killeen’s second.

CLARE: M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Keane, C Rynne; M O’Halloran, J Hegarty (1-2, 1-2 frees), J Moylan; J Mescal (0-1), E Price (0-1); R Kilroy, M Collins (0-3), S Arthur (0-2); Ó Fanning (1-1), M O’Brien (0-7, five frees), E Begley (0-1).

Subs: F Hegarty (0-1) for Keane (h-t, inj), M Power (0-1) for Begley (39 mins), E Carey for Gunning (48-50, blood), H Doherty (0-1) for Fanning (51), Carey (0-1) for Mescal (53), E Mulcahy for Kilroy (60+3).

GALWAY: S Murray; T Blake, S Murphy, G King; D Quirke, D Campbell, E O’Reilly; M Burke (0-1), C Killeen (2-0); D Counihan, C Burke, C Gilligan; B Callanan, J Rabbitte (1-1), A Niland (0-8, six frees).

Subs: M Fallon (0-1) for Campbell (h-t), S Keane for O’Reilly, H Holmes (1-0) for C Burke (both 40 mins), E Mulleady for Callanan (58).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).