Limerick v Clare Munster hurling final to be played in Gaelic Grounds

The Munster senior hurling final between Limerick and Clare has been fixed for the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday June 11th, with a 1.45pm throw-in. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The Munster senior hurling final between Limerick and Clare has been fixed for the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday June 11th, with a 1.45pm throw-in.

Munster Council officials had initially favoured scheduling the game for Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but they reconsidered after Clare sought them to examine the possibility of other venues.

“This decision follows a request from Clare to the Munster Council CCC on Monday evening of May 29th to postpone making a decision on the venue to allow Clare time to explore the possibility of playing the game at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick,” stated Munster GAA.

“Earlier, Clare had proposed Semple Stadium, while Limerick had proposed Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Munster Council CCC agreed to postpone making their decision, and today Clare and Limerick have confirmed that they had reached agreement to play the game at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.”

READ MORE

The showdown is a repeat of the 2022 provincial final, which took place at Semple Stadium and was won by Limerick, 1-29 to 0-29 after extra time.

It will be the first time since 2019 the Munster senior hurling final takes place in the Gaelic Grounds, when Limerick beat Tipperary.

Limerick are aiming for a fifth consecutive Munster senior hurling crown, while Clare are still searching for a first provincial success since 1998. Cork are the only county to have claimed five Munster titles in-a-row, having done so on three occasions with the most recent coming 1982-86.

The 1.45pm throw-in time is to facilitate live TV and the possibility of extra-time. The Leinster final between Kilkenny and Galway will start at 4pm.

Stand tickets for the Munster decider will be distributed through participating county boards only, while terrace tickets will be going on sale to the general public on Thursday June 1st at 12pm.