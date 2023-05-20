Galway see off battling 14-man Tyrone to get All-Ireland campaign off the mark

Galway’s Damien Comer and Padraig Hampsey of Tyrone battle for possession during the All-Ireland SFC Round 1 clash at Pearse Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

All-Ireland SFC Round 1: Galway 0-16 Tyrone 0-13

On a sodden Saturday evening borrowed from February, Galway battled out an opening round All-Ireland SFC win over 14-man Tyrone at Pearse Stadium to maintain their ambitions of becoming the boys of summer.

Tyrone played most of this encounter with just 14 players after Frank Burns received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Jack Glynn in the 19th minute.

Galway led by two points at that stage, they were three in front at half-time, and that was the gap between the sides at the final whistle too after a spirited second-half showing by Tyrone, who simply refused to go away.

Tyrone did reduce the deficit to the minimum in the 46th minute, but they could never get level and Galway managed to keep their noses in front throughout. They went about their job in a professional manner, but given the slippery conditions because of the rain that started to fall around half an hour before throw-in, this was never going to be swashbuckling stuff.

Still, it was a decent start to the round-robin series for a Galway side clearly building towards the business end of the championship. They had eight different scorers here and although they weren’t able to shake Tyrone off, at the same time it never felt like the visitors were going to prevent a Galway victory.

Tyrone had their matchups squared off early on, with Michael McKernan picking up Shane Walsh, Pádraig Hampsey marshalling Damien Comer, and Ronan McNamee following Ian Burke. At the other end of the field, Seán Kelly was picking up Mattie Donnelly when he was inside, while John McGrath was on Darren McCurry.

Obviously aware of Kelly’s threat going forward, on each occasion the Galway captain ventured away from his goal he was met by Tyrone players jostling, shouldering and generally slowing his progress up the field.

As the heavens opened before throw-in, transforming Pearse Stadium from a championship occasion to carrying the grey air of an early-season league clash, it quickly became a day for umbrellas and hunkering down rather than silky football and outside of the boot passes.

Galway settled better and led 0-3 to 0-1 with two of the home side’s points coming from Walsh – one with the right, the other off the left – while the Kilmacud player seized on a mis-hit Morgan kick-out to set up Johnny Heaney for their third point.

Scores from Darragh Canavan and Cormac Quinn brought Tyrone level, but Galway had pushed out to a two-point lead again when the game’s pivotal moment occurred.

Tyrone’s Frank Burns is sent off by referee David Gough. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Just as Glynn gathered a popped pass, Burns met him front-on with a high shoulder. The Tyrone player was apologising even before Glynn had hit the ground, but after consulting with his linesman, referee David Gough showed Burns a straight red card.

Conroy dropped over a nice right-footed point moments later to put Galway 0-6 to 0-3 ahead before the visitors were reduced to 13 men, temporarily. It started with a ball dropping short in front of the Tyrone goal, with Morgan collecting it while his leg outstretched and colliding with Johnny Heaney, who luckily ducked beneath the Tyrone goalkeeper’s knee. No free was called.

As the play developed, Ian Burke put in a high tackle on Peter Harte near the sideline and immediately the Tyrone players sought Gough to take action. When tempers settled, Burke received a yellow card but Morgan was also shown a black, which put him in the sinbin for ten minutes. Peter Harte stepped in as a kind of fly goalkeeper during Morgan’s absence, but Galway were unable to really hammer home their two-man advantage and only extended their lead by a single point before the Tyrone goalkeeper returned.

McCurry sent over a free late in the half to leave three between the sides at the turnaround, 0-7 to 0-4.

Tyrone outscored Galway 0-3 to 0-1 in the opening 11 minutes of the second half, but they just couldn’t get level for the remainder of the game.

Damien Comer floated over a nice point with two minutes of normal time remaining and as Tyrone pushed forward looking for a late goal, Galway caught them with a counterattack and Matthew Tierney was bundled to the ground, gifting Walsh an easy free to extend their lead to four.

McCurry added a free in the fourth minute of injury-time, but the goal Tyrone needed never arrived. The conditions on the pitch and the ponchos off it might have suggested otherwise, but Galway’s summer is cranking up.

GALWAY: Conor Gleeson; Jack Glynn, Seán Kelly, John McGrath; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Cillian McDaid (0-2); Paul Conroy (0-2), John Maher; Matthew Tierney (0-1), Johnny Heaney (0-1), Peter Cooke (0-2); Ian Burke, Damien Comer (0-1), Shane Walsh (0-6, 0-4f). Subs: Cathal Sweeney for Glynn (20 mins), Robert Finnerty (0-1) for McHugh (35mins +3); Tomo Culhane for Burke (ht); Cian Hernon for Maher (50 mins)

TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan, Pádraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee; Conor Meyler (0-1), Cormac Quinn (0-1), Peter Harte (0-1); Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Frank Burns, Michael O’Neill, Joe Oguz; Darren McCurry (0-7, 0-5f), Matthew Donnelly (0-1), Darragh Canavan (0-2, 0-2f). Subs: Seán O’Donnell for Oguz (50 mins); Niall Devlin for O’Neill (57 mins); Michael McGleenan for McNamee (66 mins); Ruairí Canavan for D Canavan (70 mins)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)