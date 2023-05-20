Donegal back to winning ways at Clare’s expense after second-half resurgence

All-Ireland SFC Round 1: Clare 0-9 Donegal 0-14

Relief and elation in equal measures marked Donegal’s All-Ireland SFC Round 1 win over Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis on Saturday afternoon.

Having garnered just one prior victory in 2023 – and that in the opening round of the National League against Kerry almost four months ago – there was the palpable sense of a weight being lifted off as they marched to victory in this Group 4 tie.

Indeed, having been second best for the majority of the opening period, a powerful surge following the second-half restart saw Donegal outscore a flagging home side by 0-11 to 0-3. The Ulster side were a far more potent and focused collective in the second period, led by chief threats Ciaran Thompson and Oisín Gallen who both ended with four points from play.

Clare may well have been further ahead going into the break, particularly after carving out a glorious goal opportunity when backed by a four-point cushion – 0-5 to 0-1 – by the 20th minute. However, Keelan Sexton’s effort was superbly repelled by goalkeeper Shaun Patton at point blank range, a save that would ultimately be a turning point in the tie.

Gallen and the impressive Eoghan Bán Gallagher subsequently lessened the half-time arrears to just three points at 0-6 to 0-3. It might have been level only for John Ross Molloy to lose control of the ball when put through by Gallagher just before the interval.

In truth, only one team fully remerged for the latter period, with Donegal only growing in confidence with every passing minute. A brace of Thompson points helped his side to finally gain parity by the 48th minute, eventually pulling ahead on the hour mark through Hugh McFadden.

Clare substitute Darragh Bohannon did level the tie once more a minute later, but by now the momentum had clearly shifted towards the visitors.

Points from Gallen, Thompson, Caolan McGonagle, Luke McGlynn and Rory O’Donnell ensured a commanding finish to collect the opening two points from Group 4, ahead of a juicy home tie against Ulster champions Derry in a fortnight’s time.

Meanwhile Clare must go in search of a response away to Monaghan on the same weekend.

DONEGAL: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, JR Molloy; O Doherty, E Bán Gallagher (0-1), C Ward; C McGonagle (0-2), R O’Donnell (0-1); D Ó Baoill, J Brennan, C Thompson (0-4); C O’Donnell, H McFadden (0-1), O Gallen (0-4). Subs: J McGee for Molloy (h-t), C McColgan for Ward (49 mins), L McGlynn (0-1) for C. O’Donnell (54 mins), M O’Reilly for Doherty (73 mins)

CLARE: S Ryan; C Rouine, C Brennan, R Lanigan; C Russell, J Malone, C O’Dea; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; D Walsh, E McMahon (0-2, one free), P Collins; E Cleary (0-2, two frees), K Sexton (0-1), P Lillis (0-2). Subs: D Bohannon (0-1) for Collins (21), A Griffin (0-1) for O’Connor (47 mins), B McNamara for O’Neill (52 mins), I Ugwueru for Walsh (67 mins), M McInerney for O’Dea (68 mins), M Doherty for Lanegan (73 mins)

Referee: J Molloy (Galway)