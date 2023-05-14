Mickey Harte believes Dublin ‘have found an angst in their game again’ after 21-point trimming

Dublin 5-21 Louth 0-15

The Dublin footballers have just won an unprecedented 13th consecutive Leinster championship, but as Dessie Farrell sums up the achievement afterwards it is clear even for the victors the Delaney Cup is now more half empty than half full.

When the history-makers begin pondering what’s to be gained from all the plundering and ransacking, is there really anything left to play for?

“Look, I get it, it’s quite political,” says Farrell. “Provincial councils have been established a long time and feel that they have a role and a responsibility and that their contribution is important to the GAA.

“While that is definitely the case, I think it’s probably time to have a proper review of the competition and see who does this benefit, these big wins, the big discrepancies between teams? Is there a better mixture?

“My tune hasn’t changed on that in a number of years. This year is slightly different in that we’re now going to step into the real competition I think, and that’s going to be very interesting and very exciting.”

If the real competition only begins now, what have the provincial championships become but a means to an end. The Leinster Championship is a plaything Dublin have outgrown.

By the time their lap of honour reached the Canal End, Hill 16 had emptied out. Their latest provincial championship was tucked away and celebrated with all the gusto of revealing the three symbols on a scratch card that show you’ve just won another one. It’s both something and nothing at the same time.

During this 13-in-a-row Dublin have now broken six different counties on provincial final day, Louth joining Wexford, Meath, Westmeath, Kildare and Laois in the casualty ward. This 21-point victory equalled their largest winning margin from the previous dozen, when Dublin beat Meath by the same absurd amount in 2020.

“It’s hard to accommodate everybody,” continued Farrell on a structure that accommodates the provincial championships. “I get that and I’m sure it’s very much on the radar of the GAA and Central Council and Congress in terms of what to do with the provincial competitions. It’s something I’m sure they’re going to look at.”

Louth supporters will not want to look back on this Leinster final. Having waited 13 years for an appearance in the provincial showpiece, they would have been quite happy for it to be blown up early.

In front of a crowd of 40,115, the Louth fairytale became a nightmare. It was Mickey Harte’s most chastening managerial experience in championship football.

“It is one thing getting beaten, it is another thing getting battered and that is what happened to us today,” said Harte.

The game was decided in a 20-minute period of the first half when Dublin scored 1-10 without reply. Sam Mulroy, who led the scoring charge all afternoon for his side, registered Louth’s opening three points, the third of which was probably the score of the day and put the Wee County 0-3 to 0-2 ahead after a dozen minutes.

But from the 13th to the 33rd minute Dublin seized control of the encounter to build up what even at that stage looked an unassailable lead, 1-12 to 0-3.

Dublin’s James McCarthy punches a kick-out during the Leinster SFC Final against Louth at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The first goal came from a turnover in the 23rd minute when Niall Sharkey, who had made a brilliant last-ditch tackle to prevent a Brian Fenton goal moments earlier, found himself swarmed by Dublin players and lost possession to John Small.

Dublin were suddenly racing through with a five on one situation and the inevitable outcome transpired, Con O’Callaghan squaring for Paul Mannion to slap home from close range. It was a flashing red light warning for Louth of the danger they faced with their kick-outs. With the number of men they had around the middle, when Louth didn’t win possession on those 50-50 restarts they were very open at the back.

And during that period Louth simply could not get the ball out of their own end of the field. It seemed the outcome of every James Califf kick-out was just wave after wave of Dublin attack.

“I think there was a bit of angst in their [Dublin’s] game, because people were nearly starting to doubt them,” continued Harte. “I think they made a statement. We feel we are a decent side and getting that sort of lesson from Dublin suggests to me that they have found an angst in their game again.”

Seán Bugler, generally an unsung hero, was superb for Dublin throughout and finished the game with 1-3 but this was a total team demolition. Dublin had 12 different scorers and got 2-2 from their bench.

Louth, on the other hand, were too reliant on the brilliant Sam Mulroy – who scored 0-10 of their total. They only had five scorers and carved no clearcut goal chances. They did, however, register the last three points of the first half and the first two after the break, but nobody in Croke Park sensed a comeback was under way.

Dublin’s second goal arrived in the 45th minute, James McCarthy netting to make it 2-13 to 0-9 and paving the way for the kind of hammering Louth fans had feared.

Dublin added three more goals before the end and in truth it could have been more. Dean Rock chose to fist over a point in injury-time despite Dublin creating a favourable four v two attacking move.

The first-half injury to Jack McCaffrey will be a concern for Dublin, who was hugely influential during his time on the field.

“He just had an awareness of something going on,” said Farrell. “But it’s not too bad thankfully, I think he’s going to be okay.”

It remains to be seen what impact this defeat has on Louth, who now enter a group in the All-Ireland series alongside Cork, Mayo and Kerry.

“It all depends on how you deal with it,” added Harte. “It could set you back if you choose to let it set you back. But if you decide to learn from it and you decide that you start to climb out of that poor place that you’re in right now, then it can be a good thing.”

Dublin march forward to the All-Ireland series where they will be in a group with Roscommon, Kildare and Sligo. The real competition, as Farrell called it.

They will enter it as 13-in-a-row provincial champions. The Leinster Championship is over now for another season, finishing up the same way it has done in 18 of the last 19 years. A competition that ceased being one a long time ago.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Daire Newcombe, David Byrne, Lee Gannon; Brian Howard, John Small (0-1), Jack McCaffrey (0-2); Brian Fenton, James McCarthy (1-0); Niall Scully, Seán Bugler (1-3), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-3); Paul Mannion (1-1, one free), Con O’Callaghan (0-4, two marks), Cormac Costello (0-5, three frees, one 45).

Subs: Cian Murphy for McCaffrey (31 mins); Paddy Small (1-0) for Scully, Dean Rock (0-1) for Costello (both 52); Colm Basquel (1-0) for Mannion (59); Seán McMahon (0-1) for Howard (63).

LOUTH: James Califf; Dan Corcoran, Peter Lynch, Donal McKenny; Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey, Ciarán Murphy; Tommy Durnin, Conor Early; Conall McKeever, Ciarán Downey (0-1), Conor Grimes (0-2); Daire McConnon, Sam Mulroy (0-10, seven frees, one 45), Liam Jackson (0-1).

Subs: Craig Lennon (0-1) for McConnon (26 mins); Anthony Williams for Murphy (31); Conall McCaul for Jackson (40); Paul Mathews for Early (55).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).