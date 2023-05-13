Late scoring burst helps Kildare see off Sligo to claim All-Ireland under-20 crown

Kildare celebrate with the trophy after winning the EirGrid All-Ireland under-20 Football Championship Final against Sligo at Kingspan Breffni Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kildare 1-17 Sligo 0-12

Kildare atoned for last year’s final defeat to Tyrone to claim the EirGrid All-Ireland under-20 title against an injury-plagued Sligo at Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Yeats men were playing in their first national final at this level having knocked out Roscommon, Mayo, Galway and Kerry along the way, but fell to an eight-point defeat that wasn’t reflective of their efforts.

Indeed, just two points separated the sides in the closing stages, before Kildare shot 1-4 in the dying minutes to secure a deserved win.

But the Leinster champions were ultimately full value for their win, with 12 players registering scores on the day, including five of the six starting forwards and a crucial 1-2 from substitutes Killian Browne and Eoin Cully.

Kildare goalkeeper Cormac Barker opened the scoring before Niall Dolan, Callum Bolton and full forward Seán Hanafin put them four points to the good. The latter three points came from play, and Kildare only kicked two points from frees for the duration of the game, while seven of Sligo’s scores came from the boot of free-taker Luke Marren.

Two of them came in the first half, after centre forward James Donlon had kicked Sligo’s first score on 10 minutes.

Oisín O’Sullivan cancelled that out straight away, before Hanafin saw an effort on goal come back off the post and into the grateful arms of goalkeeper Ethan Carden.

Sligo goalkeeper Ethan Carden and Seán Hanafin of Kildare in action during the final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Full forward Daire O’Boyle was lively at the other end for Sligo, and fisted their second point, but there was no doubt Kildare were on top, with full back Thomas Von Engelbrechten, Ryan Sinkey and Adam Fanning (two) all pointing as Brian Flanagan’s side built up a 0-9 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Already missing captain Canice Mulligan and Connacht final hero Dillon Walsh, Sligo were dealt further blows by first-half injuries to Donlon and Ross Chambers, while substitute Flynn had to be helped back off early in the second half despite a promising contribution.

His replacement, Brian Byrne, inspired Sligo to a second-half rally though, as he kicked two superb points from play, and won one of the five frees that Marren was to land in the second period.

Sligo were struggling to produce scores from elsewhere, though, and their only effort on goal saw O’Boyle break through only to be fouled by the Kildare rearguard for another Marren free.

Dylan Walsh was also on the mark, but Browne kicked a point for Kildare on his introduction, and Fanning also helped them maintain their advantage with his third point of the day.

But it all went wrong for an energy-sapped Sligo in the dying minutes, as Hanafin firstly intercepted a kick-out to add his second point. And Browne repeated the trick before chipping the ball to the net for the game’s only goal in the 59th minute.

Byrne was black-carded late on as Sligo battled on, but Kildare had the finishing line within their sights, and further scores from Shane Farrell, Bolton and Cully put the icing on the cake, as they claimed their first title since 2018.

KILDARE: C Barker (0-1, free); H O’Neill (0-1), T Von Engelbrechten (0-1), R Burke; J Harris, J McGrath, J McKevitt; N Dolan (0-1), S Farrell (0-1, free); R Sinkey (0-1), C Bolton (0-2), C Dalton; A Fanning (0-3), S Hanafin (0-2), O O’Sullivan (0-2).

Subs: E Cully (0-1) for O’Sullivan (38 mins), E Mountaine for Harris (44), K Browne (1-1) for Sinkey (48), S Savage for Dolan (56), D Guerin for Fanning (60+2).

SLIGO: E Carden; R Chambers, C Johnston, L Casserly; D Walsh (0-1), D McLoughlin, R Sloyan; C Sheridan, R Doherty; M McDaniel, J Donlon (0-1), R Niland; L Marren (0-7, seven frees), D O’Boyle (0-1), M Henry.

Subs: J Flynn for Henry (23 mins), R O’Kelly-Lynch for McDaniel, Z Mahon for Chambers (both h-t), B Byrne (0-2) for Flynn (34), C McMorrow for Donlon (39).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).