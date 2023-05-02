Live: GAA football championship draw

Group One
Munster winner, Leinster runner-up, Mayo, Cork
May 21st/22nd: Munster winner v Mayo; Leinster runner-up v Cork (First-named teams at home)
Group Two
Connacht winner, Ulster runner-up, Tyrone, Westmeath
May 21st/22nd: Connacht winner v Tyrone; Ulster runner-up v Westmeath (First-named teams at home)
Group Three
Leinster winner, Connacht runner-up, Roscommon, Kildare
May 28th/29th: Leinster winner v Roscommon; Connacht runner-up v Kildare (First-named teams at home)
Group Four
Ulster winner, Munster runner-up, Monaghan, Donegal
May 28th/29th: Ulster winner v Monaghan; Munster runner-up v Donegal (First-named teams at home)
Group One
Munster winner, Leinster runner-up, Mayo
Group Two
Connacht winner, Ulster runner-up, Tyrone
Group Three
Leinster winner, Connacht runner-up, Roscommon,
Group Four
Ulster winner, Munster runner-up, Monaghan
Group One
Munster winner, Leinster runner-up
Group Two
Connacht winner, Ulster runner-up
Group Three
Leinster winner, Connacht runner-up
Group Four
Ulster winner, Munster runner-up
Right, onto the Same Maguire. Paddy Andrews had replaced Ross Munnelly and he and the prez are ready to go.
Group One
Munster winner
Group Two
Connacht winner
Group Three
Leinster winner
Group Four
Ulster winner
Group One
Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London
First round fixtures (May 13th/14th): Cavan v Laois, Offaly v London
Group Two
Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford
First round fixtures (May 13th/14th): Meath v Tipperary, Down v Waterford
Group Three
Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow
First round fixtures (May 13th/14th): Limerick v Longford, Wicklow v Carlow
Group Four
Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim
First round fixtures (May 13th/14th): Fermanagh v Wexford, Antrim v Leitrim
Group One
Cavan, Offaly, Laois
Group Two
Meath, Down, Tipperary
Group Three
Limerick, Wicklow, Longford
Group Four
Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford
Group One
Cavan, Offaly
Group Two
Meath, Down
Group Three
Limerick, Wicklow
Group Four
Fermanagh, Antrim
Group One
Cavan
Group Two
Meath
Group Three
Limerick
Group Four
Fermanagh
The Tailteann Cup draw is up first, Larry and Ross are just about ready to rock here.
Gráinne McElwain will be running the show when we get up and going here. GAA president Larry McCarthy will be drawing the teams, Paddy Andrews and Ross Munnelly will be on hand to lend their vast expertise. There will be no dancing girls. This is not Uefa.
The Sam Maguire begins on Saturday, May 20th. The format is the same as the Tailteann Cup – four groups of four, three games for each team. First place after three games gets you straight into the quarter-final, second and third into the preliminary quarter-final draw.
SAM MAGUIRE SEEDINGS
1st seeds: Galway/Sligo, Kerry/Clare, Dublin/Louth, Armagh/Derry (provincial champions)
2nd seeds: Galway/Sligo, Kerry/Clare, Dublin/Louth, Armagh/Derry (provincial runners-up)
3rd seeds: Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan
4th seeds: Donegal, Cork, Kildare, Westmeath
Okay, so a bit of an explainer first. The Tailteann Cup begins on Saturday, May 13th. Four groups of four, every team gets three games in a round-robin system. The top team in each group goes straight into a quarter-final, the teams who come second and third go into the preliminary quarter-final draw.
There is one exception – New York come into the competition at the preliminary quarter-final stage and so to make room for them, only three of the four third-placed teams will go through. Bad news, then, for whatever team finishes with the worst record of the four third-placed teams. Their season will be over then.
TAILTEANN CUP SEEDINGS
1st seeds: Meath, Down, Longford, Leitrim.
2nd seeds: Cavan, Offaly, Tipperary. Carlow.
3rd seeds: Fermanagh, Antrim, Laois, Waterford.
4th seeds: Limerick, Wicklow, Wexford, London.
It’s a GAA Championship draw – but not as you know it. For the first time in the history of the association, the All-Ireland Football Championship starts as a stand-alone competition a with 16 teams aiming to win the Sam Maguire and 17 going for the Tailteann Cup.
The draws for both competitions begin at one o’clock. Malachy Clerkin here to take you through them.