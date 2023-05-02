Live: GAA football championship draw

Group One

Munster winner, Leinster runner-up, Mayo, Cork

May 21st/22nd: Munster winner v Mayo; Leinster runner-up v Cork (First-named teams at home)

Group Two

Connacht winner, Ulster runner-up, Tyrone, Westmeath

May 21st/22nd: Connacht winner v Tyrone; Ulster runner-up v Westmeath (First-named teams at home)

Group Three

Leinster winner, Connacht runner-up, Roscommon, Kildare

May 28th/29th: Leinster winner v Roscommon; Connacht runner-up v Kildare (First-named teams at home)

Group Four

Ulster winner, Munster runner-up, Monaghan, Donegal

May 28th/29th: Ulster winner v Monaghan; Munster runner-up v Donegal (First-named teams at home)

Right, onto the Same Maguire. Paddy Andrews had replaced Ross Munnelly and he and the prez are ready to go.

Group One

Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London

First round fixtures (May 13th/14th): Cavan v Laois, Offaly v London

Group Two

Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford

First round fixtures (May 13th/14th): Meath v Tipperary, Down v Waterford

Group Three

Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow

First round fixtures (May 13th/14th): Limerick v Longford, Wicklow v Carlow

Group Four

Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim

First round fixtures (May 13th/14th): Fermanagh v Wexford, Antrim v Leitrim

The Tailteann Cup draw is up first, Larry and Ross are just about ready to rock here.

Gráinne McElwain will be running the show when we get up and going here. GAA president Larry McCarthy will be drawing the teams, Paddy Andrews and Ross Munnelly will be on hand to lend their vast expertise. There will be no dancing girls. This is not Uefa.

The Sam Maguire begins on Saturday, May 20th. The format is the same as the Tailteann Cup – four groups of four, three games for each team. First place after three games gets you straight into the quarter-final, second and third into the preliminary quarter-final draw.

SAM MAGUIRE SEEDINGS

1st seeds: Galway/Sligo, Kerry/Clare, Dublin/Louth, Armagh/Derry (provincial champions)

2nd seeds: Galway/Sligo, Kerry/Clare, Dublin/Louth, Armagh/Derry (provincial runners-up)

3rd seeds: Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan

4th seeds: Donegal, Cork, Kildare, Westmeath

Okay, so a bit of an explainer first. The Tailteann Cup begins on Saturday, May 13th. Four groups of four, every team gets three games in a round-robin system. The top team in each group goes straight into a quarter-final, the teams who come second and third go into the preliminary quarter-final draw.

There is one exception – New York come into the competition at the preliminary quarter-final stage and so to make room for them, only three of the four third-placed teams will go through. Bad news, then, for whatever team finishes with the worst record of the four third-placed teams. Their season will be over then.

TAILTEANN CUP SEEDINGS

1st seeds: Meath, Down, Longford, Leitrim.

2nd seeds: Cavan, Offaly, Tipperary. Carlow.

3rd seeds: Fermanagh, Antrim, Laois, Waterford.

4th seeds: Limerick, Wicklow, Wexford, London.

It’s a GAA Championship draw – but not as you know it. For the first time in the history of the association, the All-Ireland Football Championship starts as a stand-alone competition a with 16 teams aiming to win the Sam Maguire and 17 going for the Tailteann Cup.

The draws for both competitions begin at one o’clock. Malachy Clerkin here to take you through them.