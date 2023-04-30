Championship returns with a bang as Ní Mhuircheartaigh sparkles for Kerry

In Leinster, a big crowd was present at Páirc Tailteann as Dublin claimed early bragging rights in the championship with victory over Meath. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The 2023 TG4 provincial championships began with a bang on Sunday – with key victories for Cork, Kerry, Dublin and Donegal at senior level.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh sparkled for Kerry as the Kingdom secured a 2-8 to 0-8 victory over Waterford at Fraher Field. Ní Mhuircheartaigh, top scorer during the victorious Division One league campaign for Kerry, scored 1-7 against the Déise on Sunday afternoon.

She posted 1-4 by half-time as Kerry led by 1-5 to 0-4, with her goal arriving in first half stoppage time. Substitute Danielle O’Leary put the gloss on the final scoreline with a goal in stoppage time at the end.

In Cahir, meanwhile, a haul of 1-12 for Aishling Moloney was not enough for Tipperary as the Premier County fell to a 1-14 to 1-17 defeat against Cork.

Moloney was in sensational form on home soil but Cork had a key contribution of 1-4 from Eimear Kiely, while the O’Sullivan sisters, Ciara and Doireann, contributed 0-9 between them. Cork led by 0-8 to 0-5 at the break and a three-point deficit remained between the sides at full-time.

In Leinster, a big crowd was present at Páirc Tailteann as Dublin claimed early bragging rights in the championship with victory over Meath, the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Dublin are current provincial holders and Mick Bohan’s charges made the trip to Navan a winning one, with Hannah Tyrrell’s goal proving decisive.

Tyrrell lobbed the ball into the Meath net in the first half for the crucial strike, helping the Sky Blues to a 1-3 to 0-2 interval lead.

Meath were much improved in the second half but Dublin held on and these sides could meet again in a provincial final.

In Ulster, Donegal showed real spirit to dig out a 1-6 to 0-4 victory against Cavan at Kingspan Breffni.

Donegal were hurt by relegation from Division One of the league but Karen Guthrie’s return proved a major fillip and the experienced forward scored 1-4 in Sunday’s win.

Donegal led by 1-3 to 0-2 at the break and they kept Cavan at bay in the second half to register a crucial win in the Ulster round-robin series, which also contains champions Armagh.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Clare made it two wins from two in the Munster Senior B Championship, with victory over Cork, to follow up an opening round success against Kerry.

In the TG4 Leinster Intermediate Championship, there were victories for Wexford, holders Kildare, Louth and Westmeath, while Leitrim enjoyed a big win over Sligo in Connacht.

Tyrone saw off Monaghan by two points in the Ulster Intermediate Championship, as Fermanagh and Down drew their junior fixture.

Leinster Senior Championship

Meath 0-6 Dublin 1-7

Munster Senior Championship

Tipperary 1-14 Cork 1-17

Waterford 0-8 Kerry 2-8

Ulster Senior Championship

Cavan 0-4 Donegal 1-6