Assured Wexford quell battling Antrim performance

Wexford 1-30 Antrim 1-26

A productive opening thirty-five minutes set Wexford up for an eventual four point victory over a battling Antrim side in this Leinster SHC Round Robin second round tie at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

While they built a nine point interval lead Wexford still needed this cushion to hold off a resurgent second half challenge from the Glensmen, who pegged back the home side with some excellent points as they gained the momentum for periods – a spell in which wayward finishing also came back to haunt them.

It was corner-forward Conal Cunning who was his side prolific scorer, finishing the game with a personal tally of 0-12. At the opposite end, it was the scoring exploits of the O’Connor brothers, Rory and Jack, that eventually steered the home side to a crucial two points.

“It was a significant two points for us, especially following the disappointment of the opening game against Galway. We were fully aware that a victory was needed. We took the game to them in the opening half, opened up a significant lead but we would be somewhat disappointed with our second half display,” Wexford manager Darragh Egan said.

“The challenge facing us now is to back this up against Dublin next Saturday. That’s another huge challenge.”

“They got away from us during the opening stages of the first half. We rushed things, made mistakes which they capitalised upon,” said Antrim manager Darren Gleeson.

“The second half brought much improvement. We made huge improvements, a lot of things went well, but we still missed some crucial scoring chances. Still we met the challenge in the second half, created chances, and with a little luck close to goal, we could have added a further goal or two.”

Wexford opened with three quickfire point through Rory O’Connor, two, and Liam Óg McGovern, but Antrim responded through Sen Elliott and a Gerard Walsh long free.

Wexford led 0-6 to 0-3 before James McNaughton levelled the game with a fine goal from an acute angle on 11 minutes.

On 15 minutes, Cathal Dunbar found the Antrim net. The sides continued to trade points with Cunning showing excellent accuracy for the visitors, while both Rory and Jack O’Connor picked off some excellent points, leaving Wexford leading 1-19 to 1-10 at the interval.

Neil McManus pointed within seconds of the restart, but Wexford continued to withstand the Antrim challenge, still leading 1-23 to 1-15 after 47 minutes.

Cunning through his excellent accuracy put four points between the teams, 1-29 to 1-25 with three minutes remaining, but Wexford held firm as Antrim sought goals from two close in frees in a tense finish.

WEXFORD: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; M O’Hanlon, C Foley, S Donohoe (0-1); D O’Keeffe, C Hearne; O Foley (0-4), J O’Connor (0-5), L Og McGovern (0-2); R O’Connor (0-7), L Chin (0-8, 2 frees), C Dunbar (1-2). Subs: Joe O’Connor for Ryan (ht), C McDonald for Hearne (45), K Foley for O’Keeffe (55), M Dwyer for Jack O’Connor (59), R Lawlor (0-1) for Dunbar (68).

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke. R McGarry, N O’Connor (0-1); G Walsh (0-1 free), E Campbell, S Walsh; M Bradley (0-1), S Elliott (0-1); K Molloy (0-1), J Maskey, J McNaughton (1-1); C Cunning (0-12, 8 frees, 3, ‘65s), N McManus (0-3, 0-1 free), C Johnston (0-1). Subs: R McMullan (0-2) for Maskey (32), P Boyle (0-1) for S Walsh (33), E O’Neill for S Elliott (45), S McAuley (0-1) for Johnston (55), D Nugent for Campbell (61).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).