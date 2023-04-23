Sam Mulroy penalty sets up Louth comeback against Westmeath

Leinster SFC quarter-final: Louth 2-10 Westmeath 1-11

A remarkable comeback by Louth enabled them to edge past Westmeath in a pulsating Leinster senior football quarter-final at a well-attended Navan on Sunday afternoon.

Westmeath deservedly led by 0-3 to 0-2 midway through the first half, despite the eventual winners having had a great goal chance – via returning skipper Sam Mulroy – superbly saved by Jason Daly in the 13th minute. Dessie Dolan’s charges then added five unanswered points courtesy of their former AFL players John Heslin and Ray Connellan, as well as Senan Baker (his second of the contest), and a Luke Loughlin brace (a fisted score and a ‘45 after Jonathan Lynam had been denied a point-blank goal by James Califf).

It was 0-9 to 0-4 for the Lake County men at the end of normal time, and despite just one minute being added on, it was still enough for the lively Ronan O’Toole to coolly slide the ball past Califf at the end of a great move for a tonic goal and an eight-point lead (1-9 to 0-4) at the interval.

However, Louth were a transformed outfit after belatedly returning to the fray, with both half-time subs Liam Jackson and Craig Lennon having a big influence on proceedings. Despite limited possession, the midlanders still led against a wasteful Wee County team by 1-10 to 0-7 after 46 minutes. The game then turned when a point attempt by Heslin came back off the woodwork and, moments later, Ryan Burns was fouled inside the large parallelogram at the other end. Mulroy converted the resultant spot-kick with aplomb.

Mickey Harte’s men began to play with much more confidence and they were on level terms in the 50th minute when Jackson rifled the ball past Daly. Heslin nudged Westmeath ahead from a free, but their opponents finished by far the stronger as Westmeath began to make unforced errors.

Two unanswered points from Conor Early had Louth ahead for the first time in the 70th minute. An injury-time free by Mulroy copper-fastened their deserved place in a Croke Park semi-final double-header next Sunday.

LOUTH: J Califf; D Corcoran, P Lynch, D McKenny (0-1); C Murphy, N Sharkey (0-1), L Grey; T Durnin, C Early (0-2); C McKeever, C Downey, C Grimes (0-2); D McConnon, S Mulroy (1-4, 1-0 penalty, three frees, one ‘45′), R Burns. Subs: L Jackson (1-0) for McConnon (half-time), C Lennon for Murphy (half-time), P Matthews for Burns (51 minutes), A Williams for Lynch (61 minutes), C McCaul for McKeever (69 minutes), O McGuinness for Grimes (70+3 minutes, blood).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; D Giles, K Maguire, J Smith; D Lynch, R Wallace, J Gonoud; S Duncan, J Lynam; R Connellan (0-1), R O’Toole (1-1), S Baker (0-2); L Loughlin (0-3, one ‘45), J Heslin (0-3, two frees), S Smith (0-1). Subs: C McCormack for S Smith (51 minutes), J Dolan for Gonoud (61 minutes), D Seery for Wallace (64 minutes), L Dolan for Duncan (66 minutes).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).