Hurling championship previews: Meeting of Clare and Tipperary tops the bill on opening weekend

Saturday

Leinster SHC round one

Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, 2.0 – This is fraught with danger for Dublin even though there’s a tendency to say that every time the counties meet, particularly in Belfast. And yet Antrim have one win in the last 10 encounters, 13 years ago.

The visitors are, however, a bit on the callow side after so many heavyweight departures at the end of last year. Antrim are also coming at it from the perspective of a morale-building league in which they were plausibly competitive in Division One.

Micheál Donoghue will be happy to escape with a one-point win. In the league in Parnell Park, Dublin were on top but let Antrim back into the contest and the latter also left scores behind them. An ideal testing ground for the young Dublin team, who are forewarned. Verdict: Dublin

Galway v Wexford, Pearse Stadium, 4.30 (Live on GAAGO) – Despite Galway not being exactly animated in the league, they opened up the campaign with a whopping win in Wexford against an admittedly well understrength home team. The league continued from there, neither team looking fully engaged.

Both name strong selections – Galway only short David Burke of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final side. Wexford’s problem is that although they have their best players back and gave a good account of themselves in Cork in the last match there hasn’t been a lot of time to knit them back in. Although this fixture has been competitive in the round-robin era – two draws out of three – Galway are also unbeaten in Salthill and should remain so. Verdict: Galway

Kilkenny v Westmeath, UPMC Nowlan Park, 6.0 – Kilkenny won this well in Mullingar last year and with TJ Reid back in harness, will be favoured to win here at least as convincingly. Derek Lyng’s first year has gone pretty well despite the chasm of the league final. Questions remain over the long-term prospects of shifting Huw Lawlor from full back to centre back but they are for another day. Unfortunately for Westmeath, they are understrength and with All Star nominee Killian Doyle injured, their main source of scores is cut off. Verdict: Kilkenny

Sunday

Munster SHC round one

Waterford v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, 2.0 (Live on RTÉ 2) – Exactly a year ago, this fixture was floated as the first in possibly three big championship meetings between the counties. But despite a late stand by Waterford, Limerick held out for the win – the only blight on the horizon, Cian Lynch’s injury. He’s now fully restored and Limerick are in a far-advanced state of readiness, compared to 12 months ago.

Within Waterford, the outlook for this is said to be bleak but there is also a sense that if it can be cleared without too much collateral damage, they’ll be nicely set up for the remaining matches.

Injury hovers over the team and although few think it’s likely that anyone will be ‘risked’ here, David Fitzgerald has named a strong panel. The extent to which he wants to go for this is a matter of conjecture but there has been furious rumour about radically defensive tactics.

It will be a challenge for the Clare man, who has yet to set up a team against the champions. Under Liam Cahill, Waterford threw the kitchen sink at Limerick in championship matches without leaving a mark. This time, Limerick are in even better shape, restored to full strength and with burgeoning options. Verdict: Limerick

Clare v Tipperary, Cusack Park, 4.0 (Live on GAAGO) – A bellwether match between two sides aiming to accompany the champions out of the province. Tipp have picked up on last year and introduced Gearóid O’Connor to the team while welcoming back Bryan O’Mara, both of whom are a great addition.

A year ago, Clare beat them fairly well in Thurles but after a great Munster campaign, lost altitude alarmingly. They don’t have All Star David Fitzgerald available because of suspension and to date Tony Kelly has looked subdued, a state in which the team can’t afford him languishing.

Shane O’Donnell is back but may not start because of physical demands rather than touch, which is excellent for someone so briefly back in training. Brian Lohan starts a new goalkeeper and there is a sense of Clare not being entirely ready – as opposed to unprepared.

Tipperary have worn their heart on their collective sleeve and pushed away from the start. A number of the players have won here already in the round robin, four years ago and they can bring enough liveliness to thwart the home team. Verdict: Tipperary