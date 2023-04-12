John Costello to step down as Dublin GAA chief executive later this year

John Costello will step down as Dublin GAA chief executive later this year.

Costello, who has worked with the Dublin county board since 1994, will retire in October. He was chief executive in an era of huge success and massive growth for Gaelic games in the capital – during which time the senior footballers won an unprecedented six successive All-Ireland titles between 2015-20.

“It has been an extraordinary honour and privilege to serve Dublin GAA as chief executive, a role I have enjoyed immensely and where my primary focus was always on sustaining and enhancing the association in Dublin,” stated Costello.

“I am proud of the organisation we have today and the impact we have in our community. This is as a result of the collective efforts of remarkable individuals – dedicated officers, committees, staff, players, team managements, sponsorship partners and especially the club volunteers who administer and promote our games at local level.

“I would like to thank my wife Marie and family, without their unfailing support over almost 30 years none of this would have been possible.”

His son, Cormac, is a member of the Dublin senior football panel. The implementation of Dublin’s Blue Wave strategic plan was also a significant piece of work during Costello’s spell.

Dublin GAA chairperson Michael Seavers stated: “Dublin GAA, and indeed the association nationally, has been extremely fortunate to have had John Costello as its chief executive for the past 30 years.

“This was during a time of great change in Ireland, with increased urbanisation and when the population of Dublin was growing amid the significant economic, technological, cultural and commercial changes that were taking place.

“John’s calm demeanour, leadership and deep understanding of the GAA and its place in Irish society have been instrumental in charting an effective course for the development of Gaelic games in our capital city.”

“John’s vision, integrity, versatility and commitment were critical in ensuring the growth of Dublin GAA by such initiatives as the introduction of the coaching and games development structures in 2004, the commissioning of the Blue Wave strategic plan, the Spring Series to promote Gaelic games in the capital and the more recent acquisitions of Spawell and Hollystown to allow for the increased participation of males and females, of all ages, in our games.”

Dublin GAA say the process to find a successor is under way.